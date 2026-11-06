💰 Seasonal tax preparer jobs at New Lots Library

Looking for extra income this tax season? Urban Upbound is hiring Seasonal Tax Preparers and will be at the New Lots Library on Wednesday, November 18, 2026, from 10:00 AM to 1:00 PM.

You can:

Learn about available tax preparer positions

Ask questions about the work and locations

Apply on the spot with Urban Upbound staff

No prior tax prep experience is required — experience is preferred, but training will be provided. Some positions may even be based right at New Lots Library.

If you’re interested in a seasonal job for the upcoming tax season, stop by during the event hours to get more details and submit your application.