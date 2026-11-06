📅 Help Troop K “Stuff the Airboat” toy drive on Dec. 11

📅 Donate toys at Troop K’s “Stuff the Airboat” drive

The New York State Police Troop K are teaming up with K104 and Toys for Tots for their annual “Stuff the Airboat” toy drive to support local kids and families in need this holiday season.

Event details:

Date: Friday, December 11, 2026

Friday, Time: 11:00 a.m. – 1:00 p.m.

Location: Troop K Headquarters, 2541 Route 44, Salt Point, NY

Troop K is collecting new, unwrapped toys for children in the community.

You can:

Drop off toys at any State Police barracks within Troop K , or

, or Bring your donation directly to the Stuff the Airboat event at headquarters.

Contact: Troop K Public Information Officer, Trooper Krystal P. Paolicelli (via Troop K) or Troop K Commander, Major Brian T. Ferrone for more information.