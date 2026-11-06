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Salt Point
📅 Help Troop K “Stuff the Airboat” toy drive on Dec. 11
9 days ago
📅 Donate toys at Troop K’s “Stuff the Airboat” drive
The New York State Police Troop K are teaming up with K104 and Toys for Tots for their annual “Stuff the Airboat” toy drive to support local kids and families in need this holiday season.
Event details:
- Date: Friday, December 11, 2026
- Time: 11:00 a.m. – 1:00 p.m.
- Location: Troop K Headquarters, 2541 Route 44, Salt Point, NY
Troop K is collecting new, unwrapped toys for children in the community.
You can:
- Drop off toys at any State Police barracks within Troop K, or
- Bring your donation directly to the Stuff the Airboat event at headquarters.
Contact: Troop K Public Information Officer, Trooper Krystal P. Paolicelli (via Troop K) or Troop K Commander, Major Brian T. Ferrone for more information.
More Info: New York State Police Troop K gears up for annual ...
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