🚔 The Bronx Public Safety Jobs With Multiple Openings

Security and safety roles are busy in The Bronx right now, with steady options from campus patrols to shipping yards and markets. If you like staying alert, helping people, and keeping places safe, these are worth a look.

Employer: Allied Universal

Allied Universal Location: Bronx, NY (college campus)

(college campus) Type: Full-time

Pay: $21.30/hour

Overnight and evening campus patrols, keeping students and staff safe while you walk buildings, lots, and walkways. Good fit if you have 1+ year security experience, a high school diploma, and want benefits, paid training, and career growth with a big security company.

Employer: Allied Universal

Allied Universal Location: Bronx, NY (global shipping site)

(global shipping site) Type: Part-time

Pay: $17.85–$18.35/hour

Saturday evening patrol at a shipping facility, with the option to pick up extra shifts through their app. Great if you want flexible part-time work, already have 1+ year security experience, and like warehouse/yard patrol and access control.

Employer: Heightened Security, Inc

Heightened Security, Inc Locations: Elmsford, NY (Concierge Guard) & Bronx, NY (FLSD)

& Type: Full-time

Pay: $20–$24/hour (Concierge Guard at $20/hr, FLSD at $24/hr)

One posting covers two roles: a front-desk Concierge Guard in Elmsford (Mon–Fri, 8am–5pm, suit provided) and a Fire Life Safety Director (FLSD) in the Bronx (Mon–Fri, 7am–3pm). Both need 2+ years’ experience; the FLSD role also needs valid FLSD and NYS Security Guard licenses and offers health, dental, vision, and retirement benefits.

Employer: Hunts Point Market

Location: Bronx, NY 10474

Type: On-site, unarmed

On-site, unarmed Pay: $25/hour

High-responsibility role at a busy market, handling traffic control, toll collection, incident response, and detailed reports. Best for seasoned pros: they want 10 years security experience, driver’s license, unarmed guard license, and your own health insurance.

If any of these feel close to what you want, click through, skim the full details, and apply soon—public safety roles in The Bronx tend to move fast.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.