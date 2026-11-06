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🚔 The Bronx Public Safety Jobs With Multiple Openings
Security and safety roles are busy in The Bronx right now, with steady options from campus patrols to shipping yards and markets. If you like staying alert, helping people, and keeping places safe, these are worth a look.
Security Officer – Full Time College Campus Patrol
- Employer: Allied Universal
- Location: Bronx, NY (college campus)
- Type: Full-time
- Pay: $21.30/hour
Overnight and evening campus patrols, keeping students and staff safe while you walk buildings, lots, and walkways. Good fit if you have 1+ year security experience, a high school diploma, and want benefits, paid training, and career growth with a big security company.
Security Guard – Part Time Patrol (Global Shipping Company)
- Employer: Allied Universal
- Location: Bronx, NY (global shipping site)
- Type: Part-time
- Pay: $17.85–$18.35/hour
Saturday evening patrol at a shipping facility, with the option to pick up extra shifts through their app. Great if you want flexible part-time work, already have 1+ year security experience, and like warehouse/yard patrol and access control.
Concierge Guard – Elmsford & Fire Life Safety Director – Bronx
- Employer: Heightened Security, Inc
- Locations: Elmsford, NY (Concierge Guard) & Bronx, NY (FLSD)
- Type: Full-time
- Pay: $20–$24/hour (Concierge Guard at $20/hr, FLSD at $24/hr)
One posting covers two roles: a front-desk Concierge Guard in Elmsford (Mon–Fri, 8am–5pm, suit provided) and a Fire Life Safety Director (FLSD) in the Bronx (Mon–Fri, 7am–3pm). Both need 2+ years’ experience; the FLSD role also needs valid FLSD and NYS Security Guard licenses and offers health, dental, vision, and retirement benefits.
Unarmed Security Guard – Hunts Point Market
- Employer: Hunts Point Market
- Location: Bronx, NY 10474
- Type: On-site, unarmed
- Pay: $25/hour
High-responsibility role at a busy market, handling traffic control, toll collection, incident response, and detailed reports. Best for seasoned pros: they want 10 years security experience, driver’s license, unarmed guard license, and your own health insurance.
If any of these feel close to what you want, click through, skim the full details, and apply soon—public safety roles in The Bronx tend to move fast.
Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.
This article includes content summarized and organized with AI tools, which can make mistakes. Learn more.