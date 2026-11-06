📢 New English & Social Studies honor society members at CHS

📢 New honor society members inducted at Connetquot High School

On Nov. 2, Connetquot High School held a joint induction ceremony to welcome new members into the Rho Kappa Social Studies Honor Society and the National English Honor Society.

The event was led by Rho Kappa advisor Mr. Nizewitz and National English Honor Society advisor Ms. Moynihan. Students were honored for their strong academics, dedication to their studies, and their commitment to scholarship, leadership and service.

New members were formally inducted into their respective honor societies, marking an important milestone in their high school careers.

The district offers its congratulations to all of the new inductees on this achievement.