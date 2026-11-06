📢 High school DASA Ambassadors teach kindness at Slocum

📢 High school students promote kindness at Slocum Elementary

Connetquot High School’s student DASA Ambassadors recently visited third grade classrooms at Slocum Elementary to teach about bullying prevention and kindness.

Through an engaging presentation, they talked with students about:

Why kindness matters

matters The difference between tattling and telling

How to show empathy to others

to others What support systems are available if they need help

The district thanked DASA Ambassadors Grace Cardinale, Adrianna Clarelli, Faylin Dowd, Collin Hendry, Sophie Jamrozek, and Adriana Mileti for serving as positive role models and helping younger students build a safe, supportive, and inclusive school community.