⚠️ NAMI mental health program on Nov 7, 2026 cancelled

⚠️ NAMI mental health program at Highland Library is cancelled

The NAMI Mental Health Program that was scheduled at the Highland Public Library Meeting Room on Saturday, November 7, 2026, from 1:00pm to 4:00pm (Eastern Time) has been cancelled.

This in-person program was listed for a family audience under Community Groups, but no further details were provided.

If you were planning to attend, you don’t need to go to the library at that time, as the event will not be held.