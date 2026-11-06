👔 Several Management Roles Now Hiring in The Bronx

The Bronx has some solid leadership roles open right now, especially if you like running programs and teams in healthcare or community services.

Employer: NYC Health + Hospitals (Jacobi)

NYC Health + Hospitals (Jacobi) Location: Bronx, NY

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Help run the day-to-day operations at a major Bronx teaching hospital. You’ll support planning, budgeting, staff supervision, and office systems that keep patient care moving smoothly. Great fit if you have a bachelor’s degree and supervisory or admin experience in healthcare or business.

Employer: NYC Health + Hospitals (Lincoln)

NYC Health + Hospitals (Lincoln) Location: Bronx, NY

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Lead administrative operations for a busy Bronx hospital department. This role has wide responsibility: supervising staff, managing budgets and supplies, coordinating research and training, and making sure policies are followed. Requires a master’s + 1 year in healthcare, or bachelor’s + 2 years, or an equivalent mix of education and experience.

Employer: Presbyterian Senior Services (PSS)

Location: Bronx, NY

Type: Full-time (30 hrs/week, exempt)

Pay: $37.82 per hour

Run a PSS senior center and shape programs that help older adults stay active, safe, and connected. You’ll manage staff, budget, reports, and community partnerships, with strong benefits and a mission-driven team. Best for someone with a bachelor’s degree, 2+ years supervising, and experience coordinating programs; bilingual English/Spanish is a big plus.

If one of these sounds close but not perfect, click through anyway—often the full posting gives more detail and flexibility than the summary.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.