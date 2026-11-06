🏥 The Bronx Healthcare Jobs With Multiple Openings & $300K+ Pay

Healthcare hiring is busy in The Bronx right now, from entry-level roles with training to six-figure physician and RN jobs. Here are several solid options across clinics, pharmacies, home care, and hospitals.

Employer: Walgreens

Walgreens Location: Bronx, NY

Type: Full-time

Salary: $18.50–$20/hour

This is an earn-while-you-learn apprenticeship with paid training toward PTCB certification. Great fit if you want to break into pharmacy with strong tech tools and clear growth paths.

Employer: DocCafe (recruiting for Bronx client)

DocCafe (recruiting for Bronx client) Location: Bronx, NY

Type: Full-time

Salary: $250,000–$300,000/year

Primary care role with a high base range and access to many other physician openings through DocCafe. Good option if you want stable outpatient work without OB.

Employer: DocCafe (recruiting for Bronx client)

DocCafe (recruiting for Bronx client) Location: Bronx, NY

Type: Full-time

Salary: $275,000–$375,000/year

OB/GYN position with strong earning potential and support from a large physician job board. Ideal if you want to stay in NYC while keeping a competitive salary.

Employer: Samaritan Daytop Village, Inc.

Location: Bronx, NY

Type: Full-time

Salary: $200,000–$250,000/year

Serve patients with substance use disorders and complex needs in a large nonprofit with 60+ programs. Good for MDs interested in addiction medicine and underserved communities.

Employer: ScribeAmerica

Location: Bronx, NY

Type: Full-time or Part-time

Full-time or Part-time Salary: Around $17/hour

Work side-by-side with physicians, documenting visits and learning medicine up close. No experience needed, paid training, and lots of pre-med friendly perks and tuition discounts.

Employer: Rose Drug Store

Rose Drug Store Location: Bronx, NY

Type: Full-time (in person)

(in person) Salary: $17–$18.50/hour

Small local pharmacy with no prior retail experience required and bilingual Spanish preferred. Offers paid holidays, vacation, sick days, and personal days.

Employer: Gold Crest Care Center

Gold Crest Care Center Location: Pelham Gardens, Bronx, NY

Type: Full-time, Part-time, Union options

Full-time, Part-time, Union options Salary: Not listed

Work in a 5-star rated skilled nursing facility with 1199SEIU union roles and multiple shifts. Good for LPNs who want steady facility work and support for new grads.

Employer: PDI Health

PDI Health Location: Bronx, NY (mobile across area)

Type: Full-time (day shift, Mon–Fri, flexible)

(day shift, Mon–Fri, flexible) Salary: Not listed; $1,500 sign-on bonus

Mobile echo role with company car, gas card, benefits, and 401(k). Great if you’re RCDS certified and want more independence than a hospital shift.

Employer: Sante Allie

Sante Allie Location: Bronx, NY (multiple neighborhoods)

Type: W-2 or 1099, Hybrid

W-2 or 1099, Hybrid Pay: Up to $55/hour (W-2), up to $60/hour (1099) + $90 weekly mileage

Hybrid role doing UAS-NY assessments 3 days in the field and 2 days remote. Strong fit for RNs with 2+ years in home health or long-term care who want flexibility and weekly pay.

Employer: Optical Health Solutions

Optical Health Solutions Location: Bronx, NY 10457

Type: Contract (13 weeks, nights)

Pay: $2,700/week

Night-shift ER contract with health, dental, and vision. Requires 2 years ER experience plus BLS, ACLS, PALS, and TNCC.

Employer: Constant Care Health Services

Constant Care Health Services Location: Bronx, NY

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Provide hands-on care in clients’ homes, helping with daily activities, meds, and safety. Good for certified HHAs who want meaningful one-on-one work.

Employer: PDI Health

PDI Health Location: Bronx, NY (mobile across area)

Type: Full-time (Mon–Fri days, flexible)

(Mon–Fri days, flexible) Salary: Not listed; $1,500 sign-on bonus

Mobile X-ray role with company car, benefits, PTO, and 401(k). Ideal for ARRT-registered or in-process techs who like variety and working in the field.

Employer: A Friendly Face

A Friendly Face Location: Bronx, NY (home-based cases)

Type: Part-time, Internship

Part-time, Internship Pay: $22–$36/hour, higher for DOE paraprofessionals

Provide 1:1 ABA therapy to kids with autism in their homes, with RBT training and growth opportunities. Great for paraprofessionals or those exploring behavior therapy.

Employer: Not listed (community pharmacy)

Not listed (community pharmacy) Location: Bronx, NY

Type: Full-time (in person)

(in person) Pay: $70–$75/hour

Lead a pharmacy team with tech and delivery support, handling dispensing, counseling, and oversight. Comes with competitive pay, bonus, and generous paid time off.

If something here fits your skills, click through, skim the details, and send an application while roles are still open.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.