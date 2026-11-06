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Bronx
🏥 The Bronx Healthcare Jobs With Multiple Openings & $300K+ Pay
8 days ago
Healthcare hiring is busy in The Bronx right now, from entry-level roles with training to six-figure physician and RN jobs. Here are several solid options across clinics, pharmacies, home care, and hospitals.
Pharmacy Technician / Pharm Tech Apprenticeship
- Employer: Walgreens
- Location: Bronx, NY
- Type: Full-time
- Salary: $18.50–$20/hour
This is an earn-while-you-learn apprenticeship with paid training toward PTCB certification. Great fit if you want to break into pharmacy with strong tech tools and clear growth paths.
Family Practice Physician (No OB)
- Employer: DocCafe (recruiting for Bronx client)
- Location: Bronx, NY
- Type: Full-time
- Salary: $250,000–$300,000/year
Primary care role with a high base range and access to many other physician openings through DocCafe. Good option if you want stable outpatient work without OB.
Obstetrics & Gynecology Physician
- Employer: DocCafe (recruiting for Bronx client)
- Location: Bronx, NY
- Type: Full-time
- Salary: $275,000–$375,000/year
OB/GYN position with strong earning potential and support from a large physician job board. Ideal if you want to stay in NYC while keeping a competitive salary.
Physician (MD) – Addiction & Primary Care
- Employer: Samaritan Daytop Village, Inc.
- Location: Bronx, NY
- Type: Full-time
- Salary: $200,000–$250,000/year
Serve patients with substance use disorders and complex needs in a large nonprofit with 60+ programs. Good for MDs interested in addiction medicine and underserved communities.
Bilingual Spanish Medical Scribe
- Employer: ScribeAmerica
- Location: Bronx, NY
- Type: Full-time or Part-time
- Salary: Around $17/hour
Work side-by-side with physicians, documenting visits and learning medicine up close. No experience needed, paid training, and lots of pre-med friendly perks and tuition discounts.
Pharmacy Technician – Community Pharmacy
- Employer: Rose Drug Store
- Location: Bronx, NY
- Type: Full-time (in person)
- Salary: $17–$18.50/hour
Small local pharmacy with no prior retail experience required and bilingual Spanish preferred. Offers paid holidays, vacation, sick days, and personal days.
Licensed Practical Nurse (LPN), 7AM–3PM
- Employer: Gold Crest Care Center
- Location: Pelham Gardens, Bronx, NY
- Type: Full-time, Part-time, Union options
- Salary: Not listed
Work in a 5-star rated skilled nursing facility with 1199SEIU union roles and multiple shifts. Good for LPNs who want steady facility work and support for new grads.
Echo Tech – Mobile, Manhattan & Bronx
- Employer: PDI Health
- Location: Bronx, NY (mobile across area)
- Type: Full-time (day shift, Mon–Fri, flexible)
- Salary: Not listed; $1,500 sign-on bonus
Mobile echo role with company car, gas card, benefits, and 401(k). Great if you’re RCDS certified and want more independence than a hospital shift.
Registered Nurse – Home Health Nurse Assessor (Hybrid)
- Employer: Sante Allie
- Location: Bronx, NY (multiple neighborhoods)
- Type: W-2 or 1099, Hybrid
- Pay: Up to $55/hour (W-2), up to $60/hour (1099) + $90 weekly mileage
Hybrid role doing UAS-NY assessments 3 days in the field and 2 days remote. Strong fit for RNs with 2+ years in home health or long-term care who want flexibility and weekly pay.
RN – Emergency Room (13-Week Contract)
- Employer: Optical Health Solutions
- Location: Bronx, NY 10457
- Type: Contract (13 weeks, nights)
- Pay: $2,700/week
Night-shift ER contract with health, dental, and vision. Requires 2 years ER experience plus BLS, ACLS, PALS, and TNCC.
Home Health Aide (HHA)
- Employer: Constant Care Health Services
- Location: Bronx, NY
- Type: Full-time
- Salary: Not listed
Provide hands-on care in clients’ homes, helping with daily activities, meds, and safety. Good for certified HHAs who want meaningful one-on-one work.
Radiology Tech – Mobile, Manhattan & Bronx
- Employer: PDI Health
- Location: Bronx, NY (mobile across area)
- Type: Full-time (Mon–Fri days, flexible)
- Salary: Not listed; $1,500 sign-on bonus
Mobile X-ray role with company car, benefits, PTO, and 401(k). Ideal for ARRT-registered or in-process techs who like variety and working in the field.
ABA Therapist – Home Cases, Enhanced Pay
- Employer: A Friendly Face
- Location: Bronx, NY (home-based cases)
- Type: Part-time, Internship
- Pay: $22–$36/hour, higher for DOE paraprofessionals
Provide 1:1 ABA therapy to kids with autism in their homes, with RBT training and growth opportunities. Great for paraprofessionals or those exploring behavior therapy.
Supervising Pharmacist
- Employer: Not listed (community pharmacy)
- Location: Bronx, NY
- Type: Full-time (in person)
- Pay: $70–$75/hour
Lead a pharmacy team with tech and delivery support, handling dispensing, counseling, and oversight. Comes with competitive pay, bonus, and generous paid time off.
If something here fits your skills, click through, skim the details, and send an application while roles are still open.
Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.
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