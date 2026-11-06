📣 Several Bronx Sales & Marketing Jobs, Many at $80K+

The Bronx is buzzing with sales roles right now, especially in auto and beverage. If you like talking to people and chasing goals, these are worth a look.

Employer: Union Beer Distributors (Sheehan Family Companies)

Union Beer Distributors (Sheehan Family Companies) Location: Bronx, NY

Type: Full-time

Salary: $55,000 – $60,700/year total compensation (with bonuses)

Cover a Bronx territory selling craft, import, and domestic beers in NYC’s fast-paced market. You’ll build store relationships, grow brand presence, handle merchandising, and support marketing programs. Strong people skills, comfort lifting cases, and a valid NY driver’s license (and usually a car) are key. Comes with platinum-level health insurance, 401(k) match, PTO, tuition assistance, and more.

Employer: Teddy Nissan LLC / Teddy Auto Group

Location: Bronx, NY

Type: Full-time, in person

Salary: $59,995 – $95,503.65/year (hourly + commission + bonuses)

Work in the Business Development Center (BDC) turning online leads into dealership visits. You’ll respond to web inquiries, call/text/email customers, set appointments, and keep detailed notes in the CRM. Great fit if you have prior sales experience, love the phone, and enjoy a fast, goal-driven environment. Includes paid training, 401(k), health/dental/vision, PTO, and clear income growth based on performance.

Employer: Teddy Nissan LLC (Teddy Autos/Teddy Volkswagen)

Location: Bronx, NY

Type: Full-time, in person

Salary: $80,000 – $120,000/year (commission, bonuses, possible salary option)

Front-line showroom role helping customers choose vehicles, do test drives, and close deals. You’ll work warm floor and internet traffic, follow up with leads, and aim for high customer satisfaction scores. Auto sales experience is a plus but not required—they’ll train the right, driven person. Offers health, dental, vision, PTO, employee discounts, 401(k), flexible schedules, and room to grow in a busy Bronx dealership.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, still click through and read the full posting—employers often have more than one opening or are open to training the right person.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.