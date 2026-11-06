📅 Fall 2026 Great Books discussion series at library

📅 Fall 2026 Great Books discussions at the library

Love thoughtful reading and good conversation? Join the Westchester Great Books Council for a monthly discussion series this fall.

Using a “shared inquiry” method, a trained leader will guide the group with questions (but no answers!), so everyone can dig deeper into each work together. Readings come from the Great Books Foundation’s Standing Down anthology (available from the foundation and possibly through your local library).

Discussion dates & readings:

Sept 8 – Revisiting My Memoir by Edward W. Wood Jr.

– Revisiting My Memoir by Edward W. Wood Jr. Oct 13 – Village Estela by Portillo Trambley

– Village Estela by Portillo Trambley Nov 10 – A Rumor of War (excerpt) by Philip Caputo

– A Rumor of War (excerpt) by Philip Caputo Dec 8 – What it is Like to Go to War (selection) by Karl Marlantes

To join and get meeting info, email your name and phone number to Sally Scudo at sas2460@gmail.com.