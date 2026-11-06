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📅 Baking Day at Grandma’s story & craft for ages 3–5
8 days ago
📅 Storytime & crafts: Baking Day at Grandma’s (ages 3–5)
The library is hosting a Play to Learn session for children ages 3–5 built around the book “Baking Day at Grandma’s” by Anika Denise.
Kids and their grown‑ups will enjoy:
- A read‑aloud of the story
- Simple math and literacy activities
- Fun crafty projects with an autumn theme
This program is for children with an accompanying adult — no drop‑offs are allowed, so plan to stay and participate with your child.
Registration dates:
- September 9 – opens for Nyack School District patrons
- September 16 – opens for out‑of‑district patrons
Sign up early once your registration window opens to save a spot for your preschooler.
More Info: Play to Learn: Baking Day at Grandma's | Valley Co...
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