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Nyack

📅 Baking Day at Grandma’s story & craft for ages 3–5

8 days ago
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📅 Storytime & crafts: Baking Day at Grandma’s (ages 3–5)

The library is hosting a Play to Learn session for children ages 3–5 built around the book “Baking Day at Grandma’s” by Anika Denise.

Kids and their grown‑ups will enjoy:

  • A read‑aloud of the story
  • Simple math and literacy activities
  • Fun crafty projects with an autumn theme

This program is for children with an accompanying adultno drop‑offs are allowed, so plan to stay and participate with your child.

Registration dates:

  • September 9 – opens for Nyack School District patrons
  • September 16 – opens for out‑of‑district patrons

Sign up early once your registration window opens to save a spot for your preschooler.

More Info: Play to Learn: Baking Day at Grandma's | Valley Co...

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