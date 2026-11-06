📅 Baking Day at Grandma’s story & craft for ages 3–5

📅 Storytime & crafts: Baking Day at Grandma’s (ages 3–5)

The library is hosting a Play to Learn session for children ages 3–5 built around the book “Baking Day at Grandma’s” by Anika Denise.

Kids and their grown‑ups will enjoy:

A read‑aloud of the story

Simple math and literacy activities

activities Fun crafty projects with an autumn theme

This program is for children with an accompanying adult — no drop‑offs are allowed, so plan to stay and participate with your child.

Registration dates:

September 9 – opens for Nyack School District patrons

– opens for patrons September 16 – opens for out‑of‑district patrons

Sign up early once your registration window opens to save a spot for your preschooler.