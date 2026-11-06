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📅 Register for Sand Lake Holiday Parade by Nov. 30, 2026
8 days ago
📅 Sign up now for the Town of Sand Lake Holiday Parade!
The town is taking registrations for the Holiday Parade on 12-4-26 at 6:30 PM.
If you’d like to be part of the parade, you need to register online by Monday, 11-30-26.
Use this link to sign up: https://docs.google.com/forms/d/1wkXFwQHdp5J85AEnuwNmDcR1R9-SJ3MWBxhhBNMQb5s/viewform?pli=1&edit_requested=true
This is a great chance for local groups, businesses, and families in Sand Lake to join in the holiday fun and be part of the lineup.
More Info: Town of Sand Lake Holiday Parade Registration 12-4...
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