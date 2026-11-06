📅 Register for Sand Lake Holiday Parade by Nov. 30, 2026

📅 Sign up now for the Town of Sand Lake Holiday Parade!

The town is taking registrations for the Holiday Parade on 12-4-26 at 6:30 PM.

If you’d like to be part of the parade, you need to register online by Monday, 11-30-26.

Use this link to sign up: https://docs.google.com/forms/d/1wkXFwQHdp5J85AEnuwNmDcR1R9-SJ3MWBxhhBNMQb5s/viewform?pli=1&edit_requested=true

This is a great chance for local groups, businesses, and families in Sand Lake to join in the holiday fun and be part of the lineup.