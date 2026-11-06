📅 Kristallnacht remembrance evening at Liberty Library

Join Liberty Public Library for an in-person program, “Honoring Kristallnacht: Memories and Moments to Never Forget,” on Tuesday, November 10, 2026, from 5:00–6:30pm in the Program Room, 189 North Main St, Liberty, NY 12754.

Community organizer Dr. Hope Blecher Croney, Director of Hope's Compass, will share programs from “Voices that Honor the Legacies of Survivors, Their Families and Rescuers.” Attendees can view palm-sized stones from Terezin/Theresienstadt and hear a poetry reading.

Author Martin Bodek will lead a Meet the Author session about his book “Zaidy's War: Four Armies, Three Continents, Two Brothers. One Man's Impossible Story of Endurance.”

The evening ends with a visit to the library’s exhibit of paintings, poetry, prose, and family artifacts, many connected to people in Liberty and Sullivan County.

This event is for adults. Please register at the Front Desk or on the library’s online calendar.