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📅 Lego Club every other Wednesday at Arnett Branch

8 days ago
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📅 Lego Club at Arnett Branch Library

Bring the kids to Lego Club at the Arnett Branch every other Wednesday from 4:00–5:00pm (Eastern Time).

Kids can build their own Lego creations, and the library will display their work for everyone to see. It’s a relaxed, drop‑in style program — no registration required.

Just show up at 4pm on the listed Wednesdays and let your child build and play.

More Info: Legos - MCLS Events - Mon...

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