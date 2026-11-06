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📅 Lego Club every other Wednesday at Arnett Branch
8 days ago
📅 Lego Club at Arnett Branch Library
Bring the kids to Lego Club at the Arnett Branch every other Wednesday from 4:00–5:00pm (Eastern Time).
Kids can build their own Lego creations, and the library will display their work for everyone to see. It’s a relaxed, drop‑in style program — no registration required.
Just show up at 4pm on the listed Wednesdays and let your child build and play.
More Info: Legos - MCLS Events - Mon...
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