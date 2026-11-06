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📅 Teen Book Club for ages 12–17 at Arnett Branch

8 days ago
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📅 Teen Book Club at Arnett Branch

Teens, this one’s for you! The Teen Book Club is meeting on Tuesday, November 24, 2026, from 4:00–5:00pm at the Arnett Branch.

This club is for ages 12–17. You’ll read a book of your choice and share your thoughts with other teens, so you can talk about what you actually like to read.

No registration is required — just show up and join in.

More Info: Teen Book Club - MCLS Events - ...

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