📅 Hanging Air Plant Terrarium Workshop for Adults

📅 Make a Hanging Air Plant Terrarium at the Library

Bring a little green into your home at this hands-on workshop for adults.

On Saturday, December 5, 2026, from 1:00–2:00 PM, the Central Library – Rundel Arts Room will host a Hanging Air Plant Terrarium Workshop (in person).

You’ll learn how to make a macrame air plant hanger and decorate your own hanging air planter to take home. All supplies are provided, but you’re welcome to bring your own small decorative accents to give your terrarium a personal touch.

This event is for adults and falls under Arts, Crafts & Hobbies at the Central Library.