undefined
Posts
undefined
Followers
User since undefined NaN
Sports
📅 Join the HL Polar Plunge for Special Olympics NY, Nov. 21
8 days ago
📅 Join the HL Polar Plunge for Special Olympics NY
Hadley-Luzerne’s Unified Sports teams are gearing up for the Polar Plunge and looking for support to keep the participation trophy at HL for a 4th year.
Event date: Saturday, November 21, 2026
Location: Shepard's Park Beach, Lake George
Benefiting: Special Olympics NY
Ways you can help:
- Join the team: Sign up through the team link:
https://events.nyso.org/site/TR/Plunge/POLARPLUNGE?pg=team&team_id=27073&fr_id=3581
You don’t have to go all the way under—up to your knees is fine.
- Paperwork: If you’re plunging, sign the waiver form and turn it in to Andrea Palmer at the HS.
- Fundraising: Each plunger must raise $25.
- Donate: Find a team member and give through their personal fundraising page.
- Cheer: Come out to Shepard's Park Beach on November 21 to cheer on the HL team.
Thank you for supporting HL Unified Sports!
More Info: Hadley-Luzerne Central School District -
This article includes content summarized and organized with AI tools, which can make mistakes. Learn more.