📅 Join the HL Polar Plunge for Special Olympics NY, Nov. 21

📅 Join the HL Polar Plunge for Special Olympics NY

Hadley-Luzerne’s Unified Sports teams are gearing up for the Polar Plunge and looking for support to keep the participation trophy at HL for a 4th year.

Event date: Saturday, November 21, 2026

Location: Shepard's Park Beach, Lake George

Benefiting: Special Olympics NY

Ways you can help:

Join the team: Sign up through the team link:

https://events.nyso.org/site/TR/Plunge/POLARPLUNGE?pg=team&team_id=27073&fr_id=3581

You don’t have to go all the way under—up to your knees is fine.

Sign up through the team link: You don’t have to go all the way under—up to your knees is fine. Paperwork: If you’re plunging, sign the waiver form and turn it in to Andrea Palmer at the HS .

If you’re plunging, sign the waiver form and turn it in to . Fundraising: Each plunger must raise $25 .

Each plunger must raise . Donate: Find a team member and give through their personal fundraising page.

Find a team member and give through their personal fundraising page. Cheer: Come out to Shepard's Park Beach on November 21 to cheer on the HL team.

Thank you for supporting HL Unified Sports!