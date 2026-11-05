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📅 Join the HL Polar Plunge for Special Olympics NY, Nov. 21

8 days ago
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📅 Join the HL Polar Plunge for Special Olympics NY

Hadley-Luzerne’s Unified Sports teams are gearing up for the Polar Plunge and looking for support to keep the participation trophy at HL for a 4th year.

Event date: Saturday, November 21, 2026
Location: Shepard's Park Beach, Lake George
Benefiting: Special Olympics NY

Ways you can help:

  • Join the team: Sign up through the team link:
    https://events.nyso.org/site/TR/Plunge/POLARPLUNGE?pg=team&team_id=27073&fr_id=3581
    You don’t have to go all the way under—up to your knees is fine.
  • Paperwork: If you’re plunging, sign the waiver form and turn it in to Andrea Palmer at the HS.
  • Fundraising: Each plunger must raise $25.
  • Donate: Find a team member and give through their personal fundraising page.
  • Cheer: Come out to Shepard's Park Beach on November 21 to cheer on the HL team.

Thank you for supporting HL Unified Sports!

More Info: Hadley-Luzerne Central School District -

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