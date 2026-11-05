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Binghamton

🚍 How to bring your bike on BC Transit buses

7 days ago
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🚍 Bring your bike on BC Transit buses

You can combine biking and the bus on BC Transit around the Greater Binghamton area. All buses have front racks that:

  • Hold up to 2 adult-sized bikes (wheels at least 16 inches)
  • Are first come, first served with one bike per person
  • Do not allow tandem, motor-powered, or electric bikes
  • Cost no extra fee to use

How to load your bike

  1. Be ready as the bus arrives: remove pumps, loose items, and anything sticking up above the handlebars. Always approach from the curb.
  2. Pull down the rack using the handle, then load your bike (use the back slot first if it’s empty).
  3. Secure it with the spring-loaded arm over the front tire (not the frame or fender).
  4. Double-check it’s snug, then board.

Unloading

  • Exit through the front door, tell the driver you’re getting your bike, unload it, then wait for the bus to leave before crossing.

Other rules & tips

  • Drivers cannot assist with loading/unloading.
  • Kids 10 and under must have an adult help.
  • Sit near the front so you can watch your bike.
  • BC Transit is not responsible for lost, stolen, or damaged bikes.
  • Questions? Call 607-763-4464.

More Info: Bikes on Buses - Broome County

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