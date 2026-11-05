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Binghamton
🚍 How to bring your bike on BC Transit buses
7 days ago
🚍 Bring your bike on BC Transit buses
You can combine biking and the bus on BC Transit around the Greater Binghamton area. All buses have front racks that:
- Hold up to 2 adult-sized bikes (wheels at least 16 inches)
- Are first come, first served with one bike per person
- Do not allow tandem, motor-powered, or electric bikes
- Cost no extra fee to use
How to load your bike
- Be ready as the bus arrives: remove pumps, loose items, and anything sticking up above the handlebars. Always approach from the curb.
- Pull down the rack using the handle, then load your bike (use the back slot first if it’s empty).
- Secure it with the spring-loaded arm over the front tire (not the frame or fender).
- Double-check it’s snug, then board.
Unloading
- Exit through the front door, tell the driver you’re getting your bike, unload it, then wait for the bus to leave before crossing.
Other rules & tips
- Drivers cannot assist with loading/unloading.
- Kids 10 and under must have an adult help.
- Sit near the front so you can watch your bike.
- BC Transit is not responsible for lost, stolen, or damaged bikes.
- Questions? Call 607-763-4464.
More Info: Bikes on Buses - Broome County
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