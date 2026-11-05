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Broome County

⚠️ Lost something on a BC Transit bus? Here’s what to do

7 days ago
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💼 How to get back items lost on BC Transit buses

If you left something on a BC Transit bus, call right away:

  • BC Transit Administration: 607.763.4464
  • BC Junction office: 607.778.1692

Share as much detail as you can: route number, time of trip, and a clear description of the item. The sooner you call, the better the chance they can find it. BC Transit is not responsible for lost items.

If you lost a wallet, purse, or anything with personal info:

  • File a police report and keep a copy.
  • Contact your local police department in Broome County.
  • Call your bank and cancel debit/ATM cards.
  • Call your credit card companies and cancel cards.
  • Place a fraud alert:
    • Equifax: 1.800.525.6285
    • Experian: 1.888.397.3742
    • TransUnion: 1.800.680.7289
    • Social Security fraud line: 1.800.269.0271
  • Contact DMV if your license or non-driver ID is missing.
  • If you lost keys, tell your landlord and consider changing locks.

Student ID cards found on buses are held for 2 business days at BC Junction or BC Transit Administration, then sent back to the school.

For general comments, use the online Customer Service Form or call 607.763.4464.

More Info: Lost and Found Information - Broome County

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