undefined
Posts
undefined
Followers
⚠️ Lost something on a BC Transit bus? Here’s what to do
💼 How to get back items lost on BC Transit buses
If you left something on a BC Transit bus, call right away:
- BC Transit Administration: 607.763.4464
- BC Junction office: 607.778.1692
Share as much detail as you can: route number, time of trip, and a clear description of the item. The sooner you call, the better the chance they can find it. BC Transit is not responsible for lost items.
If you lost a wallet, purse, or anything with personal info:
- File a police report and keep a copy.
- Contact your local police department in Broome County.
- Call your bank and cancel debit/ATM cards.
- Call your credit card companies and cancel cards.
- Place a fraud alert:
- Equifax: 1.800.525.6285
- Experian: 1.888.397.3742
- TransUnion: 1.800.680.7289
- Social Security fraud line: 1.800.269.0271
- Contact DMV if your license or non-driver ID is missing.
- If you lost keys, tell your landlord and consider changing locks.
Student ID cards found on buses are held for 2 business days at BC Junction or BC Transit Administration, then sent back to the school.
For general comments, use the online Customer Service Form or call 607.763.4464.
More Info: Lost and Found Information - Broome County
This article includes content summarized and organized with AI tools, which can make mistakes. Learn more.