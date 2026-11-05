📢 2-hour in-person QPR suicide prevention training

📢 Learn QPR suicide prevention skills in 2-hour training

A 2-hour, in-person QPR (Question, Persuade, Refer) suicide awareness and prevention training is being offered in the SCLS Training Room by Neighborhood House of Long Island.

In this session, you’ll learn how to:

Recognize warning signs of suicide

Understand suicide as a public health issue and reduce stigma

and reduce stigma Offer hope and support to someone who may be struggling

to someone who may be struggling Access local and national referral resources

Connect people with help and potentially save a life

The training is open to community members and staff and is listed as Professional Development (2 hours).

Registration is required.

For more information or accessibility accommodations, contact Alex Blend (Outreach Services Coordinator) at (631) 286-1600 x1355 or alex@suffolknet.org.