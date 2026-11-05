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📅 KCSD monthly autism discussion group dates for 2026–27
📅 Monthly Autism Discussion Group for KCSD Families
The Kingston City School District is hosting a monthly Autism Discussion Group for parents and caretakers of children on the autism spectrum.
Meetings for the 2026–2027 school year run from 6:00–7:00 PM at the Robert Graves Elementary School library on these Wednesdays (snow dates in parentheses):
- Nov. 18
- Dec. 9 (16)
- Jan. 13 (20)
- Feb. 10 (17)
- March 10 (17)
- April 14
- May 12
- June 9
The group is open to all KCSD families, including those whose children attend out-of-district programs. A virtual option is available—contact the facilitators for the link.
Facilitators:
- Edie Schwimmer, LCSW, School Social Worker – eschwimmer@kingstoncityschools.org, 845-943-3380
- Alix Cutrone, MA, School Psychologist – acutrone@kingstoncityschools.org, 845-943-3372
You’re encouraged to RSVP and fill out the survey mentioned in the notice so they can plan future discussion topics.
More Info: Monthly Autism Discussion Group | District News De...
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