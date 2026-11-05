📅 KCSD monthly autism discussion group dates for 2026–27

📅 Monthly Autism Discussion Group for KCSD Families

The Kingston City School District is hosting a monthly Autism Discussion Group for parents and caretakers of children on the autism spectrum.

Meetings for the 2026–2027 school year run from 6:00–7:00 PM at the Robert Graves Elementary School library on these Wednesdays (snow dates in parentheses):

Nov. 18

Dec. 9 ( 16 )

( ) Jan. 13 ( 20 )

( ) Feb. 10 ( 17 )

( ) March 10 ( 17 )

( ) April 14

May 12

June 9

The group is open to all KCSD families, including those whose children attend out-of-district programs. A virtual option is available—contact the facilitators for the link.

Facilitators:

Edie Schwimmer, LCSW , School Social Worker – eschwimmer@kingstoncityschools.org , 845-943-3380

, School Social Worker – , Alix Cutrone, MA, School Psychologist – acutrone@kingstoncityschools.org, 845-943-3372

You’re encouraged to RSVP and fill out the survey mentioned in the notice so they can plan future discussion topics.