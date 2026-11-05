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📅 Free Multicultural Book Fair & Author Day Nov. 7
📅 Free Multicultural Book Fair & Author Day on Nov. 7
Bring the family to the 11th Annual Multicultural Book Fair: Author Day to meet writers and illustrators in person and get your books signed.
When: Saturday, November 7, 2026, 10:00 a.m. – 2:00 p.m.
Where: Hillside Elementary School – Small Gym
Cost: FREE admission – all friends and neighbors are welcome.
The event is presented by the Hastings-on-Hudson School District PTSA Inclusion Working Group (IWG) and Race Matters Committee, in partnership with Word Up Community Bookshop / Librería Comunitaria.
Great low-key way to spend a Saturday, discover new books, and support inclusive stories.
More Info: 11th Annual Multicultural Book Fair: Author Day! |...
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