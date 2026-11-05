undefined
Posts
undefined
Followers
User since undefined NaN
📅 Harvest Moon Ball with jazz & funk, Nov. 14 at 6 p.m.
6 days ago
📅 Jazz & funk Harvest Moon Ball at Hastings High School
Join Hastings Music for the Harvest Moon Ball on Saturday, November 14 at 6 p.m. in the Hastings High School Cochran Gym.
Enjoy an evening of jazz and funk with performances by the FMS and HHS Jazz Bands, plus light bites, raffle prizes, and more.
Tickets are $25 for adults and $15 for students.
You can buy tickets:
- Online at www.hastingsamp.org
- Via Venmo at @RUTH-KAPLAN
A fun night out that also supports Hastings music!
More Info: Harvest Moon Ball 2026 | Post Details
This article includes content summarized and organized with AI tools, which can make mistakes. Learn more.