📅 Harvest Moon Ball with jazz & funk, Nov. 14 at 6 p.m.

📅 Jazz & funk Harvest Moon Ball at Hastings High School

Join Hastings Music for the Harvest Moon Ball on Saturday, November 14 at 6 p.m. in the Hastings High School Cochran Gym.

Enjoy an evening of jazz and funk with performances by the FMS and HHS Jazz Bands, plus light bites, raffle prizes, and more.

Tickets are $25 for adults and $15 for students.

You can buy tickets:

Online at www.hastingsamp.org

Via Venmo at @RUTH-KAPLAN

A fun night out that also supports Hastings music!