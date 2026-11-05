📅 Sign up for 6-week Thunder Ridge ski & snowboard lessons

📅 Ski & snowboard lessons now open for 2026–2027

Hastings Recreation is taking sign-ups for the Thunder Ridge Ski & Snowboard Lesson Program.

Key details:

Who: Ages 8+ (no exceptions)

Ages (no exceptions) What: 6-week program with 90-minute lessons

program with Where: Thunder Ridge Ski Area

When lessons start: Week of January 4–10, 2027

Week of Skill level: All levels welcome, from first-timers to more advanced

All levels welcome, from first-timers to more advanced Packages: Lift & Lesson Lift, Lesson & Rental



If you or your child want to learn to ski or snowboard, or get better on the slopes, you can register now and pick the package that works best for you.