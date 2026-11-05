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Outdoor
📅 Sign up for 6-week Thunder Ridge ski & snowboard lessons
6 days ago
📅 Ski & snowboard lessons now open for 2026–2027
Hastings Recreation is taking sign-ups for the Thunder Ridge Ski & Snowboard Lesson Program.
Key details:
- Who: Ages 8+ (no exceptions)
- What: 6-week program with 90-minute lessons
- Where: Thunder Ridge Ski Area
- When lessons start: Week of January 4–10, 2027
- Skill level: All levels welcome, from first-timers to more advanced
- Packages:
- Lift & Lesson
- Lift, Lesson & Rental
If you or your child want to learn to ski or snowboard, or get better on the slopes, you can register now and pick the package that works best for you.
More Info: Hastings Recreation: Thunder Ridge Ski & Snowboard...
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