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Hastings-On-Hudson
📅 New Hastings postcard history exhibit & opening reception
6 days ago
📅 Postcard history exhibit opens in Hastings-on-Hudson
The Hastings Historical Society is opening a new exhibit, “Wish You Were Here: Hastings-on-Hudson in Postcards.”
Join the opening reception on Sunday, November 15, from 2–4 pm at the Observatory Cottage in Draper Park.
If you can’t make the reception, you can still see the exhibit during the Society’s regular hours:
- Mondays & Thursdays: 11 am–2 pm
- First Saturday of each month (September–June): 2–4 pm
It’s a relaxed way to learn some local history and see how Hastings has changed over the years through old postcards.
More Info: Wish You Were Here: Hastings-on-Hudson in Postcard...
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