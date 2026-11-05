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Middletown
📢 2026 student coding contest with up to $100 in prizes
6 days ago
📢 Coding contest for grades 3–12: The Robots are Coming
Students in grades 3–12 in the Middletown City School District are invited to enter “The Robots are Coming” 2026 coding competition.
There’s just one rule: write an original code that helps automate a task.
There are two levels:
- Novice Round: for new contestants
- Advanced Round: for previous contestants
Prizes include gift cards for $100, $50, and $25.
To take part, students must complete an Intent to Participate form. Use the “Click here for more information” link on the district’s news post to see full details and access the form.
More Info: Enter the 2026 coding competition | District News ...
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