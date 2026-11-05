🚌 The Bronx Transportation Jobs With Multiple Local Openings

The Bronx has some solid driving and transportation roles right now, from package routes to CDL work. If you like being on the road and don’t mind some physical activity, these are worth a look.

Employer: MPW Industrial Services

MPW Industrial Services Location: Bronx, NY

Type: Internship (CDL A required)

(CDL A required) Pay: Competitive pay (exact rate not listed)

Drive CDL Class A trucks and help with industrial and environmental cleaning at customer sites. This is hands-on work with high-pressure water blasting, vacuum systems, and manual labor, with travel, overtime, and strong benefits (medical, dental, vision, 401(k) with match, paid time off, training).

Employer: FedEx

Location: Bronx, NY

Type: Part-time

Pay: $24.33 – $33.93 per hour

Use a non‑articulated vehicle to shuttle and sort packages, and load/unload aircraft and trucks. No experience is required, but you must be 21+, pass a medical exam, lift 50+ lbs, and meet DOT rules, with a steady weekday schedule and access to FedEx’s benefits program.

Employer: A3N Logistics LLC (A3NL)

Location: Bronx, NY

Type: Full-time

Pay: From $24.75 per hour

Deliver Amazon-style packages around the Bronx with a company vehicle provided (no CDL needed). Shifts are 8–10 hours, starting around 6:30 AM or 8:45 AM, with set 4‑day schedules (Sun–Wed or Wed–Sat) and paid training.

Employer: Aramark

Location: Bronx, NY (Fordham Rose Hill)

Type: Full-time

Pay: $17.51 per hour

Drive a bus, shuttle van, or straight truck (under 26,000 lbs) on and around the Fordham Rose Hill campus. You’ll need a Class B or C CDL, clean record, DOT medical card, and strong customer service skills, with access to medical, dental, vision, 401(k), and paid time off for eligible employees.

Employer: Trucking for you

Location: Picks up in the Bronx, delivers to NJ

Type: Temporary / Contract (Owner-operator)

Pay: $600 – $650 per day

Short‑term route for owners of a 26 ft reefer box truck, picking up in the Bronx at 4:00 AM and delivering in New Jersey. Best for experienced owner‑operators who can handle early hours, loading/unloading, and DOT requirements.

If one of these fits you, click through, skim the details, and apply soon—transportation roles in the Bronx tend to fill fast.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.