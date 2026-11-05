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Bronx
🏥 Multiple Bronx Healthcare Jobs From Entry-Level to $200K+
6 days ago
The Bronx healthcare scene is busy right now—lots of options whether you’re just starting out or already deep into your career. Here are several solid roles hiring across hospitals, clinics, home care, and private practices.
Per Diem Registered Nurse
- Employer: VIP Community Services
- Location: Bronx, NY
- Salary: $55–$60/hour
- Type: Full-time, Per Diem RN Health Service
Work in an outpatient/community setting taking vitals, assisting exams, prescribing/administering treatments, and supporting quality initiatives. Great fit if you’re a NYS RN, bilingual Spanish, and like a mix of hands-on care and quality/PCMH work.
Dermatology Nurse Practitioner / Physician Assistant
- Employer: The MedElite Group / Infinite Medical P.C.
- Location: Based in Queens, serves NYC area (listed under Bronx)
- Salary: $30,000–$90,000/year (part-time)
- Type: Part-time (2 days/week)
Provide derm care in skilled nursing/long-term care: skin checks, biopsies, wound care, and chronic skin condition management. Good for NPs/PAs with 1+ year dermatology and an interest in seniors, with PTO and malpractice insurance included.
Cardiology Nurse Practitioner / Physician Assistant
- Employer: The MedElite Group / Infinite Medical P.C.
- Location: Bronx, NY
- Salary: $90,000–$120,000/year
- Type: Part-time
Care for patients with heart conditions in long-term care settings—assessments, EKGs, stress tests, meds, and education. Ideal if you’re an NP/PA with long-term care experience, interested in cardiology, and want PTO + malpractice coverage.
Dental Assistant / Front Desk Coordinator
- Employer: Private Dental Practice
- Location: Bronx, NY 10468
- Salary: $24/hour
- Type: Part-time (about 10–14 hours/week)
Split your time between chairside assisting and front desk—x-rays, room setup, plus phones, scheduling, and payments. Great for an experienced dental assistant (10+ years) who likes a small, fee-for-service office.
Physical Therapy Aide
- Employer: ACCESS PT / Confluent Health
- Location: Bronx, NY
- Salary: $17–$18/hour
- Type: Full-time
Support PTs with exercises, modalities, room turnover, and front desk help in a busy clinic. Nice option if you’re eyeing PT school or a pre-PT track and want hands-on experience plus benefits, PTO, and 401(k) match.
Physical Therapist, Home Care – Bronx
- Employer: VNS Health
- Location: Bronx, NY
- Salary: $85,000–$127,500/year (salary role; separate per-visit rates also listed)
- Type: Full-time, home care
Provide 1:1 rehab in patients’ homes with strong autonomy and tech support for documentation. Comes with 30 days PTO + 9 holidays, tuition help, CEUs, and a large interdisciplinary team behind you.
Travel Cath Lab Technologist – $3,202/week
- Employer: ARMStaffing
- Location: Bronx, NY
- Pay Package: About $3,202/week for 10-hour day shifts (travel contract)
- Type: Full-time, 13-week travel assignment
Work as a Cardiac Cath Tech in an acute care cath lab—imaging, monitoring, and supporting interventional procedures. Best for techs with 2+ years cath/IR experience, NY X-ray license, ARRT or RCIS, BLS/ACLS.
Clinical Document Specialist I
- Employer: NYC Health + Hospitals / Lincoln Medical Center
- Location: Downtown Bronx, NY
- Salary: Not listed
- Type: Full-time
Review charts to improve documentation quality, severity of illness capture, and DRG/CMI accuracy. Great for RNs, NPs, PAs, or foreign medical grads with acute care and utilization/records review experience who like analytical work.
Nursing Attendant – ED (Days)
- Employer: Montefiore Health System
- Location: Bronx, NY
- Salary: $26.16/hour
- Type: Full-time, Day shift (7:00 AM–3:30 PM), alternate weekends
Entry-level patient care in the Emergency Department—ADLs, vitals, transport, and basic procedures. Union role (1199), good for state-certified aides or nursing students/foreign grads with BLS.
Nursing Attendant – Medicine (Nights)
- Employer: Montefiore Health System
- Location: Bronx, NY
- Salary: $25.13/hour
- Type: Full-time, Night shift (11:00 PM–7:30 AM), alternate weekends
Similar duties on a medicine unit—ADLs, vitals, transport, and safety checks. Requires High School/GED, state-certified program, and 1–3 years clinical experience as a nursing student or foreign grad nurse.
Certified Nursing Aide (CNA) – 7AM–3PM & 3PM–11PM
- Employer: Morningside Nursing and Rehabilitation Center
- Location: Bronx, NY
- Salary: $24.23/hour
- Type: Full-time, union (1199), multiple shifts
Provide full ADL support, ambulation, turning, and chart tasks in a nursing and rehab setting. Comes with health insurance, PTO, pension, and vision/dental for active NYS CNAs.
Director of Outpatient Services – Bronx
- Employer: Argus Community, Inc.
- Location: Bronx, NY
- Salary: Not listed
- Type: Full-time
Senior leader role over SUD (OASAS Part 822) and OMH mental health outpatient programs—operations, supervision, QA, billing, and trauma-informed care. Best for LCSW or PhD with 5+ years behavioral health and strong regulatory/EMR experience.
Dental Receptionist / Treatment Coordinator
- Employer: Dental Specialties of NY – Hollis & Gunhill Road
- Location: Bronx, NY 10467
- Salary: $20–$28/hour
- Type: Full-time
Front-office role focused on treatment plans, finances, scheduling, and insurance verification. Good fit if you have medical/dental office experience, strong phone skills, and want PTO, retirement plan, and discounts.
RN Novice Nurse – Home Care Days
- Employer: Maxim Healthcare
- Location: Bronx, NY
- Salary: $40–$50/hour
- Type: Full-time, novice RN program
Structured training for new grad or <12-month RNs in home care, with 1:1 mentorship and vent/trach/g-tube exposure. Includes weekly pay, health benefits, PTO, 401(k), and strong clinical support.
Licensed Practical Nurse – LTC (Travel/Per Diem)
- Employer: White Glove Placement, Inc.
- Location: Bronx, NY 10469
- Salary: $41/hour
- Type: Per diem, 26-week rotating assignment
Work as an LPN in long-term care with flexible per-diem style scheduling over a set contract. Good for LPNs with 1+ year recent experience wanting weekly pay, benefits eligibility, and recruiter support.
Per Diem Medical Assistant – PATH
- Employer: The Floating Hospital
- Location: Bronx, NY
- Salary: Not listed
- Type: Part-time / Per diem
Support medical screenings for families at the PATH intake center—registration, triage forms, assisting providers, and infection control. Shifts run 8–4, 12–8, or 4–12, and they need people who can cover holidays and short-notice gaps.
Registered Nurse – Deputy Associate Director for Patient Care
- Employer: U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs – Bronx VA Medical Center
- Location: Bronx, NY
- Salary: $150,639–$209,386/year
- Type: Full-time, Nurse IV executive role
High-level nursing leadership overseeing nursing standards, staffing, and quality across services. Comes with the full VA benefits package (federal pension, 401K match, 50 days paid time off, federal insurance) and is ideal for MSN+ with 4+ years leadership.
Medical Assistant (Full Time) – Dermatology
- Employer: Schweiger Dermatology Group
- Location: Throggs Neck, Bronx, NY
- Salary: $19–$24/hour
- Type: Full-time (30+ hours/week)
Room patients, assist with medical/cosmetic/laser derm procedures, and handle EMR tasks in a busy practice. Great for pre-med/pre-PA/gap year folks with healthcare experience, with medical, dental, vision, 401K, and birthday PTO for full-timers.
If something here looks close but not perfect, still click through—many employers are flexible on exact schedules and experience if you’re a strong fit.
Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.
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