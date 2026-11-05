🏥 Multiple Bronx Healthcare Jobs From Entry-Level to $200K+

The Bronx healthcare scene is busy right now—lots of options whether you’re just starting out or already deep into your career. Here are several solid roles hiring across hospitals, clinics, home care, and private practices.

Employer: VIP Community Services

VIP Community Services Location: Bronx, NY

Salary: $55–$60/hour

Type: Full-time, Per Diem RN Health Service

Work in an outpatient/community setting taking vitals, assisting exams, prescribing/administering treatments, and supporting quality initiatives. Great fit if you’re a NYS RN, bilingual Spanish, and like a mix of hands-on care and quality/PCMH work.

Employer: The MedElite Group / Infinite Medical P.C.

Location: Based in Queens, serves NYC area (listed under Bronx)

Based in Queens, serves NYC area (listed under Bronx) Salary: $30,000–$90,000/year (part-time)

Type: Part-time (2 days/week)

Provide derm care in skilled nursing/long-term care: skin checks, biopsies, wound care, and chronic skin condition management. Good for NPs/PAs with 1+ year dermatology and an interest in seniors, with PTO and malpractice insurance included.

Employer: The MedElite Group / Infinite Medical P.C.

Location: Bronx, NY

Salary: $90,000–$120,000/year

Type: Part-time

Care for patients with heart conditions in long-term care settings—assessments, EKGs, stress tests, meds, and education. Ideal if you’re an NP/PA with long-term care experience, interested in cardiology, and want PTO + malpractice coverage.

Employer: Private Dental Practice

Private Dental Practice Location: Bronx, NY 10468

Salary: $24/hour

Type: Part-time (about 10–14 hours/week)

Split your time between chairside assisting and front desk—x-rays, room setup, plus phones, scheduling, and payments. Great for an experienced dental assistant (10+ years) who likes a small, fee-for-service office.

Employer: ACCESS PT / Confluent Health

Location: Bronx, NY

Salary: $17–$18/hour

Type: Full-time

Support PTs with exercises, modalities, room turnover, and front desk help in a busy clinic. Nice option if you’re eyeing PT school or a pre-PT track and want hands-on experience plus benefits, PTO, and 401(k) match.

Employer: VNS Health

Location: Bronx, NY

Salary: $85,000–$127,500/year (salary role; separate per-visit rates also listed)

(salary role; separate per-visit rates also listed) Type: Full-time, home care

Provide 1:1 rehab in patients’ homes with strong autonomy and tech support for documentation. Comes with 30 days PTO + 9 holidays, tuition help, CEUs, and a large interdisciplinary team behind you.

Employer: ARMStaffing

Location: Bronx, NY

Pay Package: About $3,202/week for 10-hour day shifts (travel contract)

About for 10-hour day shifts (travel contract) Type: Full-time, 13-week travel assignment

Work as a Cardiac Cath Tech in an acute care cath lab—imaging, monitoring, and supporting interventional procedures. Best for techs with 2+ years cath/IR experience, NY X-ray license, ARRT or RCIS, BLS/ACLS.

Employer: NYC Health + Hospitals / Lincoln Medical Center

Location: Downtown Bronx, NY

Salary: Not listed

Not listed Type: Full-time

Review charts to improve documentation quality, severity of illness capture, and DRG/CMI accuracy. Great for RNs, NPs, PAs, or foreign medical grads with acute care and utilization/records review experience who like analytical work.

Employer: Montefiore Health System

Location: Bronx, NY

Salary: $26.16/hour

Type: Full-time, Day shift (7:00 AM–3:30 PM), alternate weekends

Entry-level patient care in the Emergency Department—ADLs, vitals, transport, and basic procedures. Union role (1199), good for state-certified aides or nursing students/foreign grads with BLS.

Employer: Montefiore Health System

Location: Bronx, NY

Salary: $25.13/hour

Type: Full-time, Night shift (11:00 PM–7:30 AM), alternate weekends

Similar duties on a medicine unit—ADLs, vitals, transport, and safety checks. Requires High School/GED, state-certified program, and 1–3 years clinical experience as a nursing student or foreign grad nurse.

Employer: Morningside Nursing and Rehabilitation Center

Location: Bronx, NY

Salary: $24.23/hour

Type: Full-time, union (1199), multiple shifts

Provide full ADL support, ambulation, turning, and chart tasks in a nursing and rehab setting. Comes with health insurance, PTO, pension, and vision/dental for active NYS CNAs.

Employer: Argus Community, Inc.

Location: Bronx, NY

Salary: Not listed

Not listed Type: Full-time

Senior leader role over SUD (OASAS Part 822) and OMH mental health outpatient programs—operations, supervision, QA, billing, and trauma-informed care. Best for LCSW or PhD with 5+ years behavioral health and strong regulatory/EMR experience.

Employer: Dental Specialties of NY – Hollis & Gunhill Road

Location: Bronx, NY 10467

Salary: $20–$28/hour

Type: Full-time

Front-office role focused on treatment plans, finances, scheduling, and insurance verification. Good fit if you have medical/dental office experience, strong phone skills, and want PTO, retirement plan, and discounts.

Employer: Maxim Healthcare

Location: Bronx, NY

Salary: $40–$50/hour

Type: Full-time, novice RN program

Structured training for new grad or <12-month RNs in home care, with 1:1 mentorship and vent/trach/g-tube exposure. Includes weekly pay, health benefits, PTO, 401(k), and strong clinical support.

Employer: White Glove Placement, Inc.

Location: Bronx, NY 10469

Salary: $41/hour

Type: Per diem, 26-week rotating assignment

Work as an LPN in long-term care with flexible per-diem style scheduling over a set contract. Good for LPNs with 1+ year recent experience wanting weekly pay, benefits eligibility, and recruiter support.

Employer: The Floating Hospital

Location: Bronx, NY

Salary: Not listed

Not listed Type: Part-time / Per diem

Support medical screenings for families at the PATH intake center—registration, triage forms, assisting providers, and infection control. Shifts run 8–4, 12–8, or 4–12, and they need people who can cover holidays and short-notice gaps.

Employer: U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs – Bronx VA Medical Center

Location: Bronx, NY

Salary: $150,639–$209,386/year

Type: Full-time, Nurse IV executive role

High-level nursing leadership overseeing nursing standards, staffing, and quality across services. Comes with the full VA benefits package (federal pension, 401K match, 50 days paid time off, federal insurance) and is ideal for MSN+ with 4+ years leadership.

Employer: Schweiger Dermatology Group

Location: Throggs Neck, Bronx, NY

Salary: $19–$24/hour

Type: Full-time (30+ hours/week)

Room patients, assist with medical/cosmetic/laser derm procedures, and handle EMR tasks in a busy practice. Great for pre-med/pre-PA/gap year folks with healthcare experience, with medical, dental, vision, 401K, and birthday PTO for full-timers.

If something here looks close but not perfect, still click through—many employers are flexible on exact schedules and experience if you’re a strong fit.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.