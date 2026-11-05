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Bronx
🍽️ Several Food & Hospitality Jobs Hiring Now in The Bronx
6 days ago
The Bronx food scene is busy, and a lot of spots need reliable people right now. If you like working with guests, food, or in a fast-paced kitchen, these are worth a look.
Wax Specialist (Licensed Esthetician)
- Employer: European Wax Center
- Location: Bronx, NY
- Type: Other (commission + tips)
- Pay: Commission and tips (no base rate listed)
- Benefits: 401(k), health, dental, vision, FSA, paid time off, employee discount
Newly licensed and want real hands-on experience? This role offers paid training, steady guests, and a clear path to grow your skills while you earn from sales, commission, and tips.
Deli Clerk
- Employer: The Organic Snack Company
- Location: Bronx, NY
- Type: Full-time
- Pay: $17.00 – $18.00 per hour
If you like talking to people and working with fresh food, this deli role is solid. You’ll prepare and serve deli items, run the register, use POS systems, and keep the area clean while giving friendly, fast service.
Dishwasher
- Employer: Bronx Academy of Promise Charter School
- Location: Bronx, NY 10452
- Type: Full-time
- Pay: $18.00 per hour
- Benefits: 401(k) with match, health, dental, vision, FSA, life insurance, EAP, paid time off, employee discount, flexible schedule
Great fit if you want steady hours and strong benefits. You’ll wash and sanitize dishes, help keep the kitchen clean, and pitch in with basic food prep in a fast-paced but team-focused setting.
If something here looks right, click through, skim the full posting, and send your application soon—these kinds of roles in The Bronx tend to fill fast.
Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.
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