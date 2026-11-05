👔 Several Bronx Executive & Management Roles, $66K–$140K+

The Bronx has some strong leadership roles open right now, especially if you like mission-driven work or managing big projects.

Below are several executive & management jobs hiring in The Bronx, NY with clear pay and details so you can see what fits you best.

Employer: Bronx Lacrosse

Bronx Lacrosse Location: South Bronx, NY

Salary: $66,000–$69,000/year + health, dental, 401(k) with match , generous PTO and holidays

+ health, dental, , generous PTO and holidays Type: Full-time

Lead a year-round program that blends lacrosse, academics, and mentorship for underserved middle and high school students. You’ll run practices and games, oversee tutoring, support high school and college applications, and be a daily mentor to students and families. Bachelor’s degree and 5+ years of lacrosse playing or coaching experience required.

Employer: Partnership with Children

Partnership with Children Location: Bronx, NY

Salary: $88,000–$95,000/year + health, dental, vision, 401(k) with match , FSA, commuter benefits, 24 days PTO, 4 Summer Fridays, 12 holidays

+ health, dental, vision, , FSA, commuter benefits, 24 days PTO, 4 Summer Fridays, 12 holidays Type: Full-time, year-round

Oversee teams of Social Work Directors and Community School Directors across several Bronx community schools. You’ll guide crisis response, staff development, data-driven program decisions, and school partnerships, all with a strong social justice and anti-racist focus. Requires NY LCSW with SIFI, 8+ years post-master’s social work experience, and 4+ years supervising (preferably social workers).

Employer: Michael Page (recruiting for a healthcare-focused GC)

(recruiting for a healthcare-focused GC) Location: Bronx, NY

Salary: $120,000–$140,000/year + benefits

+ benefits Type: Full-time, permanent

Manage healthcare interior construction projects in the $5M–$25M range for a contractor with strong NYC hospital relationships. You’ll own schedules, budgets, documentation, and stakeholder communication from planning through completion, with a clear path to Senior Project Manager for strong performers.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, save the link and tweak your resume this week—The Bronx market moves fast, and the right fit often goes to the first solid applicant.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.