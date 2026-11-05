🛒 Several Bronx Customer Service & Retail Jobs Paying Up to $25/hr

The Bronx has a solid mix of retail and customer service roles right now, from big national brands to local shops. Good options here if you like helping people, staying active, and want steady hours.

Employer: Advance Auto Parts

Advance Auto Parts Location: Bronx, NY

Type: Full-time

Pay: $20.75–$23.09/hour

This is a higher-level retail role helping customers find the right auto parts, plus doing installs like batteries and wipers. Good fit if you have 3–5 years automotive parts experience, like problem-solving, and want benefits and steady hours.

Employer: Extra Space Storage

Extra Space Storage Location: Bronx, NY

Type: Full-time

Pay: $18.59–$21.00/hour

You’ll help run a self-storage site: customer service, sales, light cleaning, and handling payments. Daytime hours, some Sundays, and growth potential with a large national company; bilingual Spanish is a plus.

Employer: Men’s Wearhouse

Location: Bronx, NY

Type: Full-time

Pay: $19.42–$25.25/hour

Lead the sales floor, open/close the store, and coach the team while helping customers with menswear. Great if you have 1+ year retail or sales, like fashion, and want a step up toward full management.

Employer: E Z Pharmacy

Location: Bronx, NY

Type: Full-time

Pay: $15.00–$16.00/hour

Local pharmacy role where you’ll ring up customers, help on the floor, and support deliveries. Good for bilingual English/Spanish candidates who want a smaller, community-focused setting and an employee discount.

Employer: Herbwell Cannabis

Herbwell Cannabis Location: Bronx, NY 10458

Type: Part-time (15–30 hrs/week)

Pay: $20.00/hour

Help customers choose cannabis products, handle POS, and keep displays stocked. Best for someone with 1 year budtending experience, strong product knowledge, and flexibility for day and night shifts; includes employee discount, PTO, and flexible schedule.

Employer: Marshalls (TJX Companies)

Location: 2952 3rd Avenue, Bronx, NY

Type: Part-time, Seasonal

Pay: $17.00–$17.50/hour

Help on the sales floor and at the registers, keep the store organized, and support seasonal rushes. Good entry point if you want retail experience, a store discount, and flexible hours.

Employer: TJ Maxx (TJX Companies)

Location: 815 Hutchinson River Pkwy, Bronx, NY

Type: Part-time

Pay: $17.00–$17.50/hour

Early-morning role setting up the sales floor, stocking, and organizing before the store gets busy. Great if you like 6am shifts, want the rest of the day free, and enjoy a fast-paced, physical job with a store discount.

If one of these sounds right, click through, skim the full posting, and send your application while it’s fresh.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.