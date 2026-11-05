🤝 The Bronx community & social services – several roles hiring now

The Bronx is busy with community work right now—lots of groups are hiring people who want to help neighbors stay housed, supported, and connected.

Employer: BronxWorks

BronxWorks Location: Bronx, NY (South Bronx, Robert E. Moore & Courtlandt Houses)

(South Bronx, Robert E. Moore & Courtlandt Houses) Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Work on-site in NYCHA PACT-RAD buildings helping residents apply for and recertify benefits, prevent evictions, and connect to health, housing, and social services. Great fit if you know ACCESS HRA/SNAP/Cash Assistance, can do home visits, and like direct client work in the community.

Employer: NYC Public Schools – M.S. X101 Edward R. Byrne

Location: Bronx, NY 10465

Type: Full-time (school-based)

Full-time (school-based) Salary: $44,432+ (up to $73,941 for experienced city employees)

Be the bridge between families and the school—run parent meetings, organize events, and help make the building welcoming, especially for parents with limited English. Deadline to apply: November 18, 2026 (resume + cover letter to the principal).

Employer: Saint Dominic's Family Services

Location: Bronx, NY (field-based / on the road)

(field-based / on the road) Type: Part-time (about 19 hours/week)

Pay: $20/hour

Support teens (14+) with serious emotional disturbance as they build work habits, explore careers, and practice job skills in 1:1 and group sessions. Good for someone with an associate or bachelor’s degree and several years’ experience with adolescents.

Employer: Children’s Aid

Location: Bronx, NY (home visits in foster homes)

(home visits in foster homes) Type: Not listed (ongoing schedule, some on-call)

Not listed (ongoing schedule, some on-call) Pay: $27.47 – $30.22/hour

Visit foster homes weekly to support youth and foster parents, provide behavior support and counseling, and help keep placements stable. Great if you have a bachelor’s in social work or related field, can handle crisis situations, and like team-based work.

Employer: Housing Solutions of New York (HSNY)

Location: Bronx, NY – single adult male shelter

Type: Full-time

Pay: $65,000/year

Provide assessments, short-term counseling, crisis intervention, and group work to help shelter residents connect to mental health, substance use, and housing resources. Comes with health, dental, vision, PTO, 403(b) with match, tuition help, and more; MSW required.

Employer: The New York Institute for Special Education (NYISE)

Location: Bronx, NY 10469 (Pelham Parkway)

Type: Full-time, contract (school-based)

Full-time, contract (school-based) Pay: $54,000 – $64,000/year

Join a specialized K–12 program for students who are blind or visually impaired, providing counseling, IEP writing, and behavior plans in a small, multidisciplinary team. You’ll need an LMSW or LCSW and must be bilingual in English and Spanish.

Employer: Services for the UnderServed (S:US)

Location: Bronx, NY (in-person)

(in-person) Type: Full-time

Pay: $37,000 – $40,000/year

Use your own lived experience with mental health or homelessness to support tenants in their recovery, offer peer counseling, and help in crises. High school diploma and NYS peer certification (or willingness to get it) required; bilingual Spanish is a plus.

If one of these speaks to you, click through, skim the full posting, and send your resume soon—community roles in the Bronx tend to fill fast.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.