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Bronx
🤝 The Bronx community & social services – several roles hiring now
6 days ago
The Bronx is busy with community work right now—lots of groups are hiring people who want to help neighbors stay housed, supported, and connected.
Case Manager – Homelessness Prevention (PACT Housing)
- Employer: BronxWorks
- Location: Bronx, NY (South Bronx, Robert E. Moore & Courtlandt Houses)
- Type: Full-time
- Salary: Not listed
Work on-site in NYCHA PACT-RAD buildings helping residents apply for and recertify benefits, prevent evictions, and connect to health, housing, and social services. Great fit if you know ACCESS HRA/SNAP/Cash Assistance, can do home visits, and like direct client work in the community.
Parent Coordinator – M.S. X101 Edward R. Byrne
- Employer: NYC Public Schools – M.S. X101 Edward R. Byrne
- Location: Bronx, NY 10465
- Type: Full-time (school-based)
- Salary: $44,432+ (up to $73,941 for experienced city employees)
Be the bridge between families and the school—run parent meetings, organize events, and help make the building welcoming, especially for parents with limited English. Deadline to apply: November 18, 2026 (resume + cover letter to the principal).
Pre-Vocational Worker (Youth with Emotional Challenges)
- Employer: Saint Dominic's Family Services
- Location: Bronx, NY (field-based / on the road)
- Type: Part-time (about 19 hours/week)
- Pay: $20/hour
Support teens (14+) with serious emotional disturbance as they build work habits, explore careers, and practice job skills in 1:1 and group sessions. Good for someone with an associate or bachelor’s degree and several years’ experience with adolescents.
Sociotherapist – Enhanced Family Foster Care
- Employer: Children’s Aid
- Location: Bronx, NY (home visits in foster homes)
- Type: Not listed (ongoing schedule, some on-call)
- Pay: $27.47 – $30.22/hour
Visit foster homes weekly to support youth and foster parents, provide behavior support and counseling, and help keep placements stable. Great if you have a bachelor’s in social work or related field, can handle crisis situations, and like team-based work.
Social Worker MSW – Homeless Services (Single Adult Shelter)
- Employer: Housing Solutions of New York (HSNY)
- Location: Bronx, NY – single adult male shelter
- Type: Full-time
- Pay: $65,000/year
Provide assessments, short-term counseling, crisis intervention, and group work to help shelter residents connect to mental health, substance use, and housing resources. Comes with health, dental, vision, PTO, 403(b) with match, tuition help, and more; MSW required.
School Social Worker – Schermerhorn Program (Bilingual Spanish)
- Employer: The New York Institute for Special Education (NYISE)
- Location: Bronx, NY 10469 (Pelham Parkway)
- Type: Full-time, contract (school-based)
- Pay: $54,000 – $64,000/year
Join a specialized K–12 program for students who are blind or visually impaired, providing counseling, IEP writing, and behavior plans in a small, multidisciplinary team. You’ll need an LMSW or LCSW and must be bilingual in English and Spanish.
Peer Specialist – Mental Health & Housing Support
- Employer: Services for the UnderServed (S:US)
- Location: Bronx, NY (in-person)
- Type: Full-time
- Pay: $37,000 – $40,000/year
Use your own lived experience with mental health or homelessness to support tenants in their recovery, offer peer counseling, and help in crises. High school diploma and NYS peer certification (or willingness to get it) required; bilingual Spanish is a plus.
If one of these speaks to you, click through, skim the full posting, and send your resume soon—community roles in the Bronx tend to fill fast.
Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.
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