🎁 Freebies Up for Grabs in City of Rochester Today

There are some handy free items being offered around the City of Rochester right now. If you’re nearby, these could be worth a quick look before they’re gone.

Item: 40" LG TV

40" Condition: Still works, but the owner isn’t sure how long it will last. Power button on the TV works , then you can use the remote. It does not turn on directly with the remote .

Still works, but the owner isn’t sure how long it will last. , then you can use the remote. It . Location: 19th Ward Central, Rochester, NY

Source: nextdoor.com

Good if you need a spare TV and don’t mind a little quirk with turning it on.

👉 See this item on nextdoor.com

Item: Blue plastic XL exercise wheel with metal frame

with metal frame Condition: Lightly used; bought for a tortoise and used only about twice

Lightly used; bought for a tortoise and Suggested for: Likely a guinea pig, rat, or similar small pet (per poster’s note)

Likely a (per poster’s note) Location: Maplewood, Rochester, NY

Source: nextdoor.com

Nice freebie if you have small pets and want to give them more exercise.

👉 See this item on nextdoor.com

Item: Halloween makeup bundle

Includes: Super Value Makeup Set, Vampire Eyes Makeup Kit, Glow in the Dark Makeup, Zombie Makeup Kit, and more (poster can share extra details if you message)

Super Value Makeup Set, Vampire Eyes Makeup Kit, Glow in the Dark Makeup, Zombie Makeup Kit, (poster can share extra details if you message) Location: Long Park, Rochester, NY

Source: nextdoor.com

Great for costumes, parties, or stocking up for next Halloween.

👉 See this item on nextdoor.com

Item: Propane tank

Condition/details: Not specified; check the listing or message the poster for info on whether it’s full or empty and its current state

Not specified; check the listing or message the poster for info on whether it’s full or empty and its current state Location: Brighton, Rochester, NY

Source: nextdoor.com

Handy if you grill or use propane equipment and want an extra tank.

👉 See this item on nextdoor.com

Free items in Rochester tend to go quickly, so if something here looks useful, click through and message the poster as soon as you can.

Please note: Availability changes quickly. Some items listed here may have already been claimed, and links may no longer be active. Contact the poster directly for the most up-to-date information.