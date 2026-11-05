🎁 Freebies Up for Grabs in City of New Rochelle Today

There are some handy free items available around the City of New Rochelle right now, from workout gear to outdoor essentials. If something catches your eye, reach out to the poster quickly.

Item: Air pump with built-in pressure gauge

Condition/details: Features a built-in pressure gauge for accurate inflation. Includes an inflatable paddle board attachment; the attachment may be changeable.

Location: Washington/Webster, New Rochelle, NY

Category: Tools

Source: nextdoor.com

Good if you need to inflate paddle boards or other gear and want to keep an eye on the pressure.

👉 See this item on nextdoor.com

Item: Green portable gas stove with carrying case

Condition/details: Comes with a hard case for easy transport. Poster notes they are not sure if it uses butane or propane, so you may want to check in person or bring your own fuel type to test.

Location: Washington/Webster, New Rochelle, NY

Category: Sports & outdoors

Source: nextdoor.com

Nice for camping, tailgates, or outdoor cooking.

👉 See this item on nextdoor.com

Items:

Schwinn 430 elliptical

True PS/50 recumbent bike

Condition/details: Both are free exercise machines; no extra condition details given, so be prepared to check them over and bring help to move them. These are typically large and heavy.

Location: Pinebrook Estates, New Rochelle, NY

Category: Sports & outdoors

Source: nextdoor.com

Great if you want to build or upgrade a home gym without spending money.

👉 See this item on nextdoor.com

Free items in New Rochelle tend to go fast, so if you see something you like, contact the poster and arrange pickup as soon as you can.

Please note: Availability changes quickly. Some items listed here may have already been claimed, and links may no longer be active. Contact the poster directly for the most up-to-date information.