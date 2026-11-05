📢 Temple Hill students donate 270 pairs of socks for Socktober

📢 Temple Hill students collect 270 pairs of socks for Socktober

Temple Hill Academy’s National Junior Honor Society ran a Socktober Drive this October to support neighbors in need.

With help from the school community, they collected 270 pairs of socks. All of the socks will be given out on November 4 with Shepherd's Kitchen – Church of the Good Shepherd – Food Distribution Center.

NJHS advisor Ms. Dutcher and the entire Temple Hill Academy NJHS chapter thank everyone who donated and helped make the drive a success.

If your NECSD scholars or colleagues are doing something great and you’d like it highlighted, you can email the district Communications Team at communications@necsd.net to share your class or event.