📢 Ken-Ton tech teachers bring back ideas from state conference

📢 Ken-Ton tech teachers learn new tools at state conference

Four Ken-Ton Technology Education teachers — Mr. Derrick, Ms. Butler, Mr. Mahn, and Mr. Powalowski — attended the 87th Annual Technology Fall Conference at SUNY Oswego on October 29–30.

Over two days, they joined teachers from across New York State for workshops and presentations on advanced manufacturing, robotics, artificial intelligence, sustainable technology, and new ways to teach in the classroom. They were able to try out tools, machinery, and equipment that other schools are using and see hands-on demos, including educational robotics, to bring ideas back to Ken-Ton students.

Two teachers, Mr. Mahn and Mr. Powalowski, also took part in a shop safety workshop led by Technology Education teachers who are certified EMTs, focusing on first aid, bleeding control, and proper tourniquet use.

Keynote speaker Patrick A. Mannion from the New York State Board of Regents spoke about the NY Inspires initiative and Portrait of a Graduate, highlighting how Technology Education’s hands-on, project-based learning fits into upcoming graduation requirement changes.

The Ken-Ton teachers returned with new ideas and resources to use in their classes and share across the district.