🏭 Point o' Woods NY: Multiple Manufacturing & Production Jobs Nearby

Manufacturing is busy around Point o’ Woods, with food plants and packaging shops hiring for hands-on roles and front-line leaders. Here are a few solid options within an easy drive.

Employer: W3Global

W3Global Location: Kismet, NY

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Lead a team in a fast-paced food manufacturing plant, making sure production hits goals for safety, quality, and on-time orders. Good fit if you have 2+ years supervising in manufacturing and can work with both management and line staff.

Employer: W3Global

W3Global Location: Bay Shore, NY (listed worksite) / Kismet posting

(listed worksite) / Kismet posting Type: Full-time, direct hire

Salary: $75,000–$80,000/year

Oversee 3rd shift sanitation in a food plant, keeping equipment and facilities clean and compliant with HACCP, USDA/FDA rules. Great if you know food safety, don’t mind nights, and want a role with benefits and growth potential.

Employer: Amcor

Location: Edgewood, NY

Type: Full-time, direct hire

Pay: $22.45/hour + union increases + shift premiums

Hands-on role running and setting up flexographic printing presses in a union manufacturing facility. Offers day-one benefits, multiple shifts, and good training if you have machine experience and want to grow in printing/packaging.

If something here looks close to what you want, click through, skim the details, and apply while the roles are still open.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.