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🏭 Point o' Woods NY: Multiple Manufacturing & Production Jobs Nearby
Manufacturing is busy around Point o’ Woods, with food plants and packaging shops hiring for hands-on roles and front-line leaders. Here are a few solid options within an easy drive.
Production Supervisor
- Employer: W3Global
- Location: Kismet, NY
- Type: Full-time
- Salary: Not listed
Lead a team in a fast-paced food manufacturing plant, making sure production hits goals for safety, quality, and on-time orders. Good fit if you have 2+ years supervising in manufacturing and can work with both management and line staff.
Sanitation Supervisor – Food Manufacturing (Nights)
- Employer: W3Global
- Location: Bay Shore, NY (listed worksite) / Kismet posting
- Type: Full-time, direct hire
- Salary: $75,000–$80,000/year
Oversee 3rd shift sanitation in a food plant, keeping equipment and facilities clean and compliant with HACCP, USDA/FDA rules. Great if you know food safety, don’t mind nights, and want a role with benefits and growth potential.
Press Operator Apprentice
- Employer: Amcor
- Location: Edgewood, NY
- Type: Full-time, direct hire
- Pay: $22.45/hour + union increases + shift premiums
Hands-on role running and setting up flexographic printing presses in a union manufacturing facility. Offers day-one benefits, multiple shifts, and good training if you have machine experience and want to grow in printing/packaging.
If something here looks close to what you want, click through, skim the details, and apply while the roles are still open.
Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.
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