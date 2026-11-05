📅 Tiny Tots: Nutrition in Nature for ages 3–5

Bring your little one to Tiny Tots: Nutrition in Nature on Thursday, November 5, 2026, from 10:30–11:30 am.

This one-hour program helps young children and their parents connect with the outdoors through short walks, story time, animal visitors, and crafts. It’s designed for kids ages 3–5 and their caregivers.

Reservations are required and must be made through Eventbrite.com. Spots may be limited, so be sure to register ahead of time.