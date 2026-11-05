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📅 Bear Mountain Ice Rink 2026–27 season hours and prices
📅 Outdoor skating season is back at Bear Mountain Ice Rink for 2026–27.
The rink at Bear Mountain State Park (about 45 miles north of Manhattan) is now open, with public skating sessions Fridays–Sundays and extra sessions on holidays:
Public skate hours (Fri–Sun):
- 10–11:30 a.m.
- 12–1:30 p.m.
- 2–3:30 p.m.
- 4–5:30 p.m.
- 6–7:30 p.m.
- 8–9:30 p.m. (Fridays & Saturdays only)
Prices:
- Admission: $5 per person (kids 4 and under free)
- Skate rentals: $10/pair
- Skate sharpening: $10
Parking near the rink (Lot #2) is limited because of a $25 million park improvement project, so use Lot #1 or follow parking attendants.
The $10 vehicle use fee at the park entrance is waived from Thanksgiving Day through April 1, 2027.
All sessions are weather permitting. Check www.bearmountainicerink.org before you go for current conditions.
More Info: Bear Mountain Ice Rink is Opening for the Season -...
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