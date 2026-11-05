undefined
Posts
undefined
Followers
User since undefined NaN
Traffic
🚧 CDTA detours on North Pearl St 6AM–6PM for crane work
2 days ago
🚧 Bus detours on North Pearl St for crane work
Crane work and construction on North Pearl St will change several CDTA routes and close some stops from 6AM–6PM.
Impacted routes and directions
Route 125 Westbound, 922/923 Northbound, 107 Northbound, 106/100 CounterClockwise
- Reroute: Continue straight on No. Pearl St, Right Pine St, Left Broadway back to regular route
- Closed stops: 10139, 01470
Route 125 Eastbound, 922/923 Southbound, 107 Southbound, 100/106 Clockwise, 10/12 Westbound
- Reroute: Continue straight on Broadway (125 uses Clinton Ave → Right to Broadway; 10/12/107/100/106 turn Left onto Broadway from the staging area), then Right Pine St, Left No Pearl St back to regular route
- Closed stops: 09018, 02168, 03233
If you use these routes, plan a little extra time and be ready to board or exit at nearby stops along the detour streets during the 6AM–6PM window.
More Info: Crane Work at 40 No Pearl St | www.cdta.org
This article includes content summarized and organized with AI tools, which can make mistakes. Learn more.