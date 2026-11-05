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📅 Erie Canal food history talk for adults, Nov. 7, 2026
2 days ago
📅 Erie Canal food history talk at the library
Learn how the Erie Canal changed what people eat and how food gets to our tables.
The Erie Canal Museum Education Department will give an engaging talk on how the Canal’s opening in 1825 transformed food production, transportation, and access in Upstate New York and across the U.S., and how those changes have continued over the last 200 years.
- Date: Saturday, November 7, 2026
- Time: 1:00 PM – 2:00 PM (Eastern Time)
- Location: Community Room (in-person)
- Audience: Adults
- Category: Education / Local interest
If you enjoy local history, food, or the Erie Canal, this is a nice one-hour weekend program to add to your calendar.
More Info: Erie Eats: Food and the Erie Canal - Educator Talk...
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