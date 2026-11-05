📅 Riga AARP Safe Driver Course with Insurance Discount

🚗 Riga AARP Safe Driver Course at Town Hall

Riga Recreation will host an AARP Safe Driver’s Course at Riga Town Hall – Multipurpose Room. The class will run on Wednesday, November 11 from 10:00 AM–1:00 PM and again on Friday, November 13 from 10:00 AM–1:00 PM.

A professional instructor will lead the program. It is meant as a refresher for drivers, with updates on current safety rules and good driving habits. There is no exam at the end.

If you complete the course, you can receive a 10% insurance reduction for 3 years, plus possible point credits on your driving record. You will also get a certificate of completion.

The fee is $25.00 for AARP members and $30.00 for non-members.

To sign up, contact Riga Recreation at +1 585-752-3816 or email rigarec@townofriga.gov. Be sure to mention which date you prefer: November 11 or November 13.

This course is a good option for local drivers who want a safety refresher and may be looking to lower their auto insurance costs.