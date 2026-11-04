🛒 Multiple Customer Service & Retail Jobs in The Bronx

The Bronx has some solid customer-facing jobs right now, from entry-level roles to store leadership. Good mix of English and Spanish-speaking spots, plus a few with strong bonus and training perks.

Employer: RESTREPO COMPANY NYC CORP

RESTREPO COMPANY NYC CORP Location: Bronx, NY (presencial)

Bronx, NY (presencial) Type: Full-time

Salary: $1,126.90 – $1,332.39 por semana

Atención al cliente 100% en español, con enfoque en ventas y distribución. Ofrecen capacitaciones continuas, estabilidad laboral y chance de crecer como distribuidor.

Employer: U-Haul

Location: Bronx, NY

Bronx, NY Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed (hourly + bonuses)

Front-line role helping customers with truck and trailer rentals, using apps to check equipment in and out. Comes with paid working interviews, a $100 hiring bonus, and a $300 certification bonus, plus access to health benefits and 401(k) if eligible.

Employer: Safelite

Location: Bronx, NY

Bronx, NY Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed (weekly pay + bonus opportunities)

Lead a retail/service center team, handle store operations, and support customer service and scheduling. Role includes paid training, a benefits package valued at $10K+, tuition reimbursement up to $5,250/year, and PTO/holidays.

Employer: Escorbores Asoc LLC

Location: Bronx, NY (presencial)

Bronx, NY (presencial) Type: Full-time

Salary: $38,000 – $60,000 al año

Puesto presencial en servicio al cliente y ventas, con contratación inmediata. Ideal si hablas español y te gusta asesorar clientes nuevos y dar seguimiento a los existentes.

If something here looks close to what you want, click through, skim the full posting, and send in your application while it’s fresh.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.