📅 Harvest Dinner & Veteran Recognition on Nov 7 in Pavilion

📅 Harvest Dinner with Veteran Recognition – Nov 7 in Pavilion

A Harvest Dinner will be held on Saturday, November 7, 2026 at 5:00 PM at 7092 LaGrange Rd., Pavilion, NY 14525.

This is a community event featuring recognition of Veterans.

RSVP is not required, but it is encouraged so organizers can plan.

To RSVP or ask questions, contact:

Phone: 585-237-3680 or 585-237-2452

or Email: lagrangebaptistclerk@gmail.com

All are welcome to come out, share a meal, and honor local Veterans together.