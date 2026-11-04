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Pavilion
📅 Harvest Dinner & Veteran Recognition on Nov 7 in Pavilion
3 days ago
📅 Harvest Dinner with Veteran Recognition – Nov 7 in Pavilion
A Harvest Dinner will be held on Saturday, November 7, 2026 at 5:00 PM at 7092 LaGrange Rd., Pavilion, NY 14525.
This is a community event featuring recognition of Veterans.
RSVP is not required, but it is encouraged so organizers can plan.
To RSVP or ask questions, contact:
- Phone: 585-237-3680 or 585-237-2452
- Email: lagrangebaptistclerk@gmail.com
All are welcome to come out, share a meal, and honor local Veterans together.
More Info: Calendar • Harvest Dinner
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