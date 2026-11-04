🏥 Multiple Bronx Healthcare Jobs, Up to $350K+ & Strong Hourly Pay

The Bronx healthcare scene is busy right now – from hospitals to home care to rehab centers, there are solid openings at many levels of experience.

Here are several standout roles hiring now in The Bronx, NY:

Employer: Essen Health Care

Location: Bronx, NY

Type: Full-time

Salary: $250,000–$350,000/year

Join a large multispecialty group serving underserved communities. Full gynecology scope: annual exams, procedures, surgery, menopause care, and more; J1/Conrad 30 candidates welcome.

Employer: Split Rock Rehabilitation and Healthcare Center

Location: Bronx, NY

Type: Full-time

Provide hands-on care in a nursing home setting, supervising LPNs and CNAs, managing meds, IVs, wound care, and care plans. Good fit if you like fast-paced long-term care and mentoring newer staff.

Employer: Belmont Health RX INC

Location: Bronx, NY

Type: Full-time

Lead a community pharmacy team, oversee daily operations, and counsel patients. Ideal for an experienced NY-licensed pharmacist ready for a leadership role.

Employer: Not listed

Location: Bronx, NY

Type: Full-time

Front-line retail/community pharmacist role: verify and fill prescriptions, counsel patients, and manage inventory in a fast-paced setting.

Employer: Theradynamics

Location: Bronx, NY

Type: Full-time

Use your LPN or RN/PT background to screen and evaluate MTA Access-A-Ride applicants. Mix of chart review, assessments, documentation, and staff education with 5 weeks PTO and strong benefits.

Employer: HCS 24/7 Travel

Location: Bronx, NY

Type: Full-time, Travel contract (13 weeks)

Pay: About $3,055/week (40 hrs, 10-hr day shifts)

13-week Cath Lab Tech contract with aggressive pay packages, day-1 medical, stipends for those who qualify, and 24/7 support. 1+ year Cath Lab experience required.

Employer: Essen Health Care

Location: Bronx, NY

Type: Full-time

Pay: $40–$45/hour

Outpatient cardiology role doing transthoracic and stress echos, assisting with TEE and echo-guided procedures. Great for a registered cardiac sonographer who likes patient-facing diagnostics.

Employer: AMR / Emergency Physicians Monthly listing

Location: Bronx, NY

Type: Internship / Entry-level

Pay: $20.35–$24.32/hour

Respond to 911 and non-emergency calls, provide basic life support, and drive/operate the ambulance. Solid entry into EMS with referral bonuses for bringing in paramedics.

Employer: SCA Health (Optum)

Location: Bronx, NY

Type: Part-time, pool

Pay: $47.00/hour

Perianesthesia RN role in an ambulatory endoscopy center, covering pre-op and PACU. Good for RNs with prior PreOp/PACU or strong med-surg who want predictable hours and ASC setting.

Employer: Sigma Health Rehab – University Center for Rehabilitation and Nursing

Location: Bronx, NY

Type: Full-time

COTA role in a skilled nursing facility with a $5,000 sign-on bonus, strong benefits, PTO from day 1, and CEU support. Great if you enjoy geriatric rehab and team-based care.

Employer: Sigma Health Rehab – Triboro Center for Rehabilitation and Nursing

Location: Bronx, NY

Type: Full-time

SNF-based SLP position focusing on evaluations, treatment plans, and progress tracking. Offers competitive pay, CEU reimbursement, and mentorship for newer clinicians.

Employer: Sigma Health Rehab – University Center for Rehabilitation and Nursing

Location: Bronx, NY

Type: Full-time

PT role in a skilled nursing facility with a $7,000 sign-on bonus, generous PTO, and CEU support. Mix of hands-on rehab, care planning, and supervising PTAs.

Employer: Essen Health Care

Location: Bronx, NY

Type: Full-time, Hybrid

Provide clinical mental health services, crisis assessments, and care coordination in a large multisite practice. Great for an LCSW who wants a mix of in-person and remote work.

Employer: Morningside Nursing and Rehabilitation Center

Location: Bronx, NY

Type: On-site (RN or LPN)

Pay: $50/hour

Oversee wellness in an assisted living program: meds systems, assessments, admissions, staff scheduling, and family communication. Good fit for nurses who like leadership plus resident contact.

Employer: BrightStar Care

Location: Bronx, NY

Type: Per-diem/other

Pay: From $48/hour

One-on-one home care with 3 different cases (overnights, Fridays/fill-ins, and weekends). Flexible scheduling, onboarding bonuses up to $450, and true long-term 1:1 nursing.

Employer: Montefiore Einstein

Location: Bronx, NY

Type: Part-time, weekdays

Pay: $26.29/hour (base hiring rate)

Support the OR team with patient transport, positioning, and specimen runs, Monday–Friday 6:30 AM–2:30 PM. Great entry role if you want hospital experience without a license.

Employer: White Glove Placement, Inc.

Location: Bronx, NY

Type: Full-time, 13-week travel assignment

Pay: $55/hour

Day-shift clinic assignment (5x8s) with weekly pay, benefits, and recruiter support. Good for LPNs wanting travel-style flexibility while staying in NYC.

Employer: LMI Solutions

Location: New York, NY – serving all 5 boroughs (includes the Bronx)

Type: Full-time, Part-time, Contract

Pay: Up to $23/hour

Work 1:1 with children with autism in homes and schools. Free ABA training for qualified candidates and RBTs, flexible schedules, and strong support from BCBAs.

Employer: NYS Office of Mental Health – Bronx Psychiatric Center

Location: Bronx, NY

Type: Full-time

Pay: $69,964–$88,970/year

Clinical nutrition role on a multidisciplinary team: assessments, menu planning, diet education, and possible supervision of diet staff. Strong state benefits and pension.

If one of these caught your eye, click through, skim the full posting, and send in a quick application while it’s still fresh.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.