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🏥 Multiple Bronx Healthcare Jobs, Up to $350K+ & Strong Hourly Pay
The Bronx healthcare scene is busy right now – from hospitals to home care to rehab centers, there are solid openings at many levels of experience.
Here are several standout roles hiring now in The Bronx, NY:
Gynecologist
Employer: Essen Health Care
Location: Bronx, NY
Type: Full-time
Salary: $250,000–$350,000/year
Join a large multispecialty group serving underserved communities. Full gynecology scope: annual exams, procedures, surgery, menopause care, and more; J1/Conrad 30 candidates welcome.
Registered Nurse (RN)
Employer: Split Rock Rehabilitation and Healthcare Center
Location: Bronx, NY
Type: Full-time
Provide hands-on care in a nursing home setting, supervising LPNs and CNAs, managing meds, IVs, wound care, and care plans. Good fit if you like fast-paced long-term care and mentoring newer staff.
Supervising Pharmacist
Employer: Belmont Health RX INC
Location: Bronx, NY
Type: Full-time
Lead a community pharmacy team, oversee daily operations, and counsel patients. Ideal for an experienced NY-licensed pharmacist ready for a leadership role.
Pharmacist
Employer: Not listed
Location: Bronx, NY
Type: Full-time
Front-line retail/community pharmacist role: verify and fill prescriptions, counsel patients, and manage inventory in a fast-paced setting.
Access-A-Ride LPN
Employer: Theradynamics
Location: Bronx, NY
Type: Full-time
Use your LPN or RN/PT background to screen and evaluate MTA Access-A-Ride applicants. Mix of chart review, assessments, documentation, and staff education with 5 weeks PTO and strong benefits.
Travel Cath Lab Technologist – $3,055/week
Employer: HCS 24/7 Travel
Location: Bronx, NY
Type: Full-time, Travel contract (13 weeks)
Pay: About $3,055/week (40 hrs, 10-hr day shifts)
13-week Cath Lab Tech contract with aggressive pay packages, day-1 medical, stipends for those who qualify, and 24/7 support. 1+ year Cath Lab experience required.
Echo Technologist
Employer: Essen Health Care
Location: Bronx, NY
Type: Full-time
Pay: $40–$45/hour
Outpatient cardiology role doing transthoracic and stress echos, assisting with TEE and echo-guided procedures. Great for a registered cardiac sonographer who likes patient-facing diagnostics.
EMT – Emergency Response
Employer: AMR / Emergency Physicians Monthly listing
Location: Bronx, NY
Type: Internship / Entry-level
Pay: $20.35–$24.32/hour
Respond to 911 and non-emergency calls, provide basic life support, and drive/operate the ambulance. Solid entry into EMS with referral bonuses for bringing in paramedics.
Registered Nurse PreOp PACU II, Pool – Advanced Endoscopy Center
Employer: SCA Health (Optum)
Location: Bronx, NY
Type: Part-time, pool
Pay: $47.00/hour
Perianesthesia RN role in an ambulatory endoscopy center, covering pre-op and PACU. Good for RNs with prior PreOp/PACU or strong med-surg who want predictable hours and ASC setting.
Occupational Therapy Assistant (COTA) – $5,000 Sign-On Bonus
Employer: Sigma Health Rehab – University Center for Rehabilitation and Nursing
Location: Bronx, NY
Type: Full-time
COTA role in a skilled nursing facility with a $5,000 sign-on bonus, strong benefits, PTO from day 1, and CEU support. Great if you enjoy geriatric rehab and team-based care.
Speech Language Pathologist (SLP)
Employer: Sigma Health Rehab – Triboro Center for Rehabilitation and Nursing
Location: Bronx, NY
Type: Full-time
SNF-based SLP position focusing on evaluations, treatment plans, and progress tracking. Offers competitive pay, CEU reimbursement, and mentorship for newer clinicians.
Physical Therapist (PT) – $7,000 Sign-On Bonus
Employer: Sigma Health Rehab – University Center for Rehabilitation and Nursing
Location: Bronx, NY
Type: Full-time
PT role in a skilled nursing facility with a $7,000 sign-on bonus, generous PTO, and CEU support. Mix of hands-on rehab, care planning, and supervising PTAs.
Licensed Clinical Social Worker (Hybrid)
Employer: Essen Health Care
Location: Bronx, NY
Type: Full-time, Hybrid
Provide clinical mental health services, crisis assessments, and care coordination in a large multisite practice. Great for an LCSW who wants a mix of in-person and remote work.
Nurse Wellness Coordinator – Assisted Living Program
Employer: Morningside Nursing and Rehabilitation Center
Location: Bronx, NY
Type: On-site (RN or LPN)
Pay: $50/hour
Oversee wellness in an assisted living program: meds systems, assessments, admissions, staff scheduling, and family communication. Good fit for nurses who like leadership plus resident contact.
Registered Nurse (RN) – One-on-One Home Care – Bronx, NY
Employer: BrightStar Care
Location: Bronx, NY
Type: Per-diem/other
Pay: From $48/hour
One-on-one home care with 3 different cases (overnights, Fridays/fill-ins, and weekends). Flexible scheduling, onboarding bonuses up to $450, and true long-term 1:1 nursing.
Attendant – Operating Room
Employer: Montefiore Einstein
Location: Bronx, NY
Type: Part-time, weekdays
Pay: $26.29/hour (base hiring rate)
Support the OR team with patient transport, positioning, and specimen runs, Monday–Friday 6:30 AM–2:30 PM. Great entry role if you want hospital experience without a license.
Licensed Practical Nurse (LPN) – Clinic, Travel
Employer: White Glove Placement, Inc.
Location: Bronx, NY
Type: Full-time, 13-week travel assignment
Pay: $55/hour
Day-shift clinic assignment (5x8s) with weekly pay, benefits, and recruiter support. Good for LPNs wanting travel-style flexibility while staying in NYC.
Behavior Technician / RBT
Employer: LMI Solutions
Location: New York, NY – serving all 5 boroughs (includes the Bronx)
Type: Full-time, Part-time, Contract
Pay: Up to $23/hour
Work 1:1 with children with autism in homes and schools. Free ABA training for qualified candidates and RBTs, flexible schedules, and strong support from BCBAs.
Dietitian 2
Employer: NYS Office of Mental Health – Bronx Psychiatric Center
Location: Bronx, NY
Type: Full-time
Pay: $69,964–$88,970/year
Clinical nutrition role on a multidisciplinary team: assessments, menu planning, diet education, and possible supervision of diet staff. Strong state benefits and pension.
If one of these caught your eye, click through, skim the full posting, and send in a quick application while it’s still fresh.
Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.
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