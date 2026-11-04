📅 Join a freshwater fish bio-blitz at Connetquot River

📅 Help survey fish at Connetquot River State Park

Join park staff for a Citizen Science: Freshwater Bio-Blitz at Connetquot River State Park Preserve on Wednesday, November 4, 2026, from 10:00 am to 12:00 pm.

Participants will help record observations of freshwater fish species in the Connetquot River, along with any other aquatic wildlife spotted. Parks staff will be electrofishing in the river, so you’ll get a rare chance to see fish that usually stay hidden.

Reservations are required and must be made through Eventbrite.com.

If you’re interested in local wildlife, science, or a unique outdoor experience, this is a fun way to get involved and support the park’s research efforts.