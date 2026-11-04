🍽️ The Bronx Food Service Jobs With Multiple Openings & Solid Pay

The Bronx food scene is busy, and a few solid employers are hiring right now. If you like fast‑paced kitchens or leading a team, these are worth a look.

Employer: Panda Restaurant Group

Panda Restaurant Group Location: Bronx, NY

Type: Full-time

Pay: $25–$28/hour

Help run a single Panda Express location: hiring, coaching staff, and keeping guests happy. Comes with paid leadership training (3+ weeks), free meals, health benefits, 401(k) with match, PTO, and clear paths to move up.

Employer: Panda Restaurant Group

Panda Restaurant Group Location: Bronx, NY

Type: Full-time

Pay: $31.50–$34.50/hour

Lead the full operation of a Panda Express store and grow on their General Manager development path. You get 12+ weeks of paid leadership training, bonus potential, free meals, full benefits, 401(k) with match, PTO, and support to move into a GM role.

Employer: Riverdale Country School

Location: Bronx, NY

Type: Full-time, 10-month (school year)

Pay: $20/hour

Keep a busy school kitchen clean and safe: dishwashing, equipment cleaning, and helping with deliveries. Monday–Friday 6:30 am–2:30 pm, with a full benefits package, retirement plan contributions, and extra pay chances through stipends and summer side work when available.

If something here fits you, click through, skim the details, and send that application while the roles are still open.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.