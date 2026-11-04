📢 Apply now: NY State Parks hiring seasonal Park Rangers

📢 Seasonal Park Ranger jobs open across NY State Parks

New York State Parks has launched a new hiring campaign for seasonal Park Rangers who help visitors, protect wildlife, and care for parks and historic sites.

Applications accepted through 12/31/26

Jobs are generally mid-May through Labor Day , with possible extensions at some locations

, with possible extensions at some locations Rangers work at state parks and historic sites across New York

Park Rangers:

Patrol campgrounds, beaches, and trails

Respond to calls for assistance and alert emergency responders

Help with public safety, traffic control , and light maintenance

, and light maintenance Are not law enforcement officers and do not have peace or police officer requirements

Rangers work closely with the public and are trained to respond to medical events, missing persons, traffic issues, and other safety concerns.

To learn more and apply, visit the Park Ranger webpage on parks.ny.gov. For general park info, you can also call 518-474-0456.