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New York
📢 Apply now: NY State Parks hiring seasonal Park Rangers
2 days ago
📢 Seasonal Park Ranger jobs open across NY State Parks
New York State Parks has launched a new hiring campaign for seasonal Park Rangers who help visitors, protect wildlife, and care for parks and historic sites.
- Applications accepted through 12/31/26
- Jobs are generally mid-May through Labor Day, with possible extensions at some locations
- Rangers work at state parks and historic sites across New York
Park Rangers:
- Patrol campgrounds, beaches, and trails
- Respond to calls for assistance and alert emergency responders
- Help with public safety, traffic control, and light maintenance
- Are not law enforcement officers and do not have peace or police officer requirements
Rangers work closely with the public and are trained to respond to medical events, missing persons, traffic issues, and other safety concerns.
To learn more and apply, visit the Park Ranger webpage on parks.ny.gov. For general park info, you can also call 518-474-0456.
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