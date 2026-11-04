📢 Manetuck third graders create projects to showcase biomes

📢 Third graders bring science biomes to life at Manetuck

On Nov. 4, 2026, third graders in Jodie Abelson’s class at Manetuck Elementary School wrapped up their ecosystem unit with a hands-on project.

Students worked in groups to “bring biomes to life,” showing what they learned about different ecosystems, including their plants, animals, environments, and special characteristics. They researched their chosen biome, then designed and created projects that highlighted what makes each one unique.

The activity let students practice both their science knowledge and teamwork skills in a fun, creative way to end the unit.