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📅 Cookies with Santa at Sycamore Park for ages 2–10

2 days ago
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📅 Holiday Cookies with Santa at Sycamore Park

Families are invited to Cookies with Santa at Sycamore Park on Saturday, December 5. This event is for children ages 2–10.

Kids can decorate holiday cookies, sip hot chocolate, and then visit the Gingerbread House for a magical meet-and-greet with Santa and Mrs. Claus. Don’t forget your camera for a special holiday photo.

There are three sessions:

  • Session 1: 2:00–2:45 PM
  • Session 2: 3:00–3:45 PM
  • Session 3: 4:00–4:45 PM

Cost is $20 per child.

Registration opens Friday, November 6 at 9:00 AM. Each child attending must be registered, and supplies are only guaranteed for registered participants.

More Info: Cookies with Santa – Registration Opens Friday, No...

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